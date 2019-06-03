Ulster SFC: Cavan and Armagh show their steel in rollercoaster semi-final

Mackey's extra-time point ensured the two teams will return to Clones for a replay on Sunday

In a game that had rattled and raged through normal time, Armagh and Cavan appeared to have boxed themselves to a standstill beneath the darkening skies.

Both teams had seemed on the cusp of victory but then neither of them were.

Cian Mackey's second point had Cavan level as extra time loomed but the two sides could only muster a single score apiece over the following 29 minutes.

"Both teams played and missed a few opportunities," said Mackey after his match-saving cameo off the bench.

Mackey kicked three points for the Breffnimen. All of them equalisers.

The veteran forward was introduced when his team's need was greatest and Armagh were threatening to pull clear after Jarlath Og Burns' brilliant goal and Rian O'Neill's free had pushed them into a five-point lead.

Niall Murray and Stephen Murray kept Cavan off the ropes and then Mackey held his nerve to land two stunning points either side of Jamie Clarke's free for Armagh.

A rollercoaster ride

Another seven minutes elapsed before the referee whistled for extra time and then the exhausted players hustled and probed their way through the first 10-minute period - still the crowd waited for another score.

Armagh thought they had won it when Stefan Campbell raided his last reserves of energy but up stepped Mackey once again to ensure both teams will return to St Tiernach's Park on Sunday.

Armagh boss Kieran McGeeney and Cavan manager Mickey Graham will return to Clone next Sunday for a replay

"It was a good performance by us. We went down by three or four points and then got ourselves back into it and then typically I had to kick the one wide at the end but that's how it goes," Mackey added with a wry smile.

"With 10 minutes to go in the match we would have been happy to come out with a draw. It was a rollercoaster ride and I'm sure it was a great game to watch so next Sunday should be a good one.

"Losing Padraig Faulkner, one of our best defenders (to a black card), and then Ciaran Brady to a red card was a real set back.

"Armagh have the likes of Jamie Clarke and Rian O'Neill - top class forwards - so it just shows our boys have lots of steel and they are willing to come on and do a job for Cavan."

'We're still in the pot'

Given Mackey's heroics, Cavan were the more relieved of the two teams when a deadlock was eventually declared but Armagh will reflect on their failure to finish-off opponents once again after they were dragged to extra time by Down in their quarter-final.

Manager Kieran McGeeney will hope that midfielder Burns will be fit for the replay after suffering a concussion in closing stages while centre-back Brendan Donaghy will have to appeal against his red card if he is to be available.

Armagh defender Forker was tasked with marking Cavan playmaker Martin Reilly

"I thought we performed quite well and I can't help but feel that we left it behind us," said Orchard wing-back Aidan Forker.

"Cavan put a lot of pressure on us in the last five minutes with the wind behind them and you could see their quality and their score taking so we're slightly disappointed but we're still in the pot and we know that there's things that we can sharpen up on in terms of our decision making so we'll look forward to next Sunday.

"We lacked a wee bit of composure at times, especially in the middle third and in front of goal at times, but we're still in it and there's definitely things that we can improve on and you can be sure that Kieran will remind us about them during the week. "

League experience pays off

Although they ended the league by being relegated back to Division Two, Cavan's exposure to top-quality opposition throughout the Spring stood to them in the closing stages.

Mickey Graham's side beat Roscommon in the league but also finished within a score of Kerry, Monaghan and Galway in Division One.

Media playback is not supported on this device Armagh and Cavan thriller was a "rollercoaster" - McCorry

"When you go down and play those games against Kerry and Dublin and you claw your way back from four or five down against them, then you start to believe that you are good enough," added Mackey.

"When we are doing that against Division One teams then, unknown to yourself, you become confident that you are able to get back into games and we did that again so hopefully we'll not allow ourselves to fall four or five down the next day and be able to kick on.

"The neutrals will want more of the same but we'll want to be winning by five or six and I'm sure that Armagh will be the exact same, they'd want it to be a bit more comfortable, but I'd say next Sunday will be pretty much the same. Both teams know enough about each other over the years that they're not going to learn too much in a week."