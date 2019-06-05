Ulster SFC: 'Strong' Gough the right ref for Tyrone tie says Donegal boss Bonner

Declan Bonner says Meath man David Gough is a "strong referee"

Donegal boss Declan Bonner believes David Gough is the right referee to deal with the inevitable targeting of key personnel in Saturday's Ulster Football semi-final against Tyrone.

"Players being targeted - it's championship football," Bonner told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

"David Gough is a strong referee and he's going to have plenty of umpires and linesmen to patrol that.

"Yes, it will be played with a fair degree of intensity.

"There are going to be individual battles, collective battles, it's what you come to expect when you're in an Ulster semi-final, especially against Tyrone."

Donegal's key performers remain Michael Murphy, Patrick McBrearty and Ryan McHugh with the likes of Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Jamie Brennan also emerging as part of a strong supporting act - particularly in an attacking sense.

For their part, Donegal will be looking to negate the influence of inside forwards Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly plus the likes of other influential performers Richie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Tiernan McCann.

Tyrone have beaten Donegal in last three summers

Bonner doesn't need any reminding that it was Tyrone that ended his side's All-Ireland championship hopes last year - some six weeks after Donegal had lifted the Ulster title.

Mickey Harte's Red Hands also outclassed a Donegal side managed by Rory Gallagher 1-21 to 1-12 in the 2017 Ulster semi-final after edging the Tir Chonaill men 0-13 to 0-11 in the 2016 provincial final.

Saturday's game will be their first meeting since the Super 8s contest last summer although Donegal will have the gifted McBrearty available at Kingspan Breffni after he missed all the county's summer campaign following last year's provincial final.

An evolving game plan has also seen the Red Hands employ more direct tactics in 2019 as they utilise the aerial ability of Mattie Donnelly and, in particular, McShane.

"Tyrone have been very impressive going forward and they're playing a more expansive game," added Bonner.

"Cathal McShane has been very impressive inside for them, Mattie [Donnelly] and Peter [Harte] playing further up the field and guys coming from deep like Tiernan [McCann] and [Niall] Sludden and Richie [Donnelly] so it's difficult but a challenge the lads are looking forward to.

"Both teams will go out to play football. There will be an edge to it, it's a local derby and an Ulster semi-final so I expect it to be a really good match."

Declan Bonner says his side are "better equipped" than last August but still insists Tyrone are favourites going into Sunday's game

Holders Donegal 'underdogs' insists Bonner

Despite McBrearty's availability, Bonner insists that his defending Ulster champions go into the Cavan contest as "underdogs against one of the top two or three teams in the country".

"We're there to defend our title and Tyrone are there to take it from us and it's going to come down to small margins. It's about taking your opportunities when they come."

With McBrearty back in Donegal's ranks and several young players having emerged as genuine inter-county performers over the last year, Bonner believes his team are better equipped than they were during last August's Super 8s contest in Ballybofey.

"We didn't finish that game out having played really well for the first 60 minutes but their subs came in and took the scores.

"Are we further down the line in terms of our squad and ability to take scores? I think we are. Again, it's going to be the bench which could decide it and we've got to have a real impact off the bench."

Speaking at a Donegal media briefing in Ballybofey on Wednesday afternoon, Bonner was pleased to revealed that his squad have a "clean bill of health" going into Saturday's contest.

"The 70, 75 minutes Patrick [McBrearty' got against Fermanagh will stand by him and he's looking sharp and training well."