Ladies Ulster SFC: 'Catching lambs is good exercise', says Donegal's Katy Herron

2019 Ulster Ladies Senior Football Championship: Tyrone v Donegal Date: Saturday, 8 June Venue: Kingspan Breffni Park, Cavan Throw-in: 14:45 BST Coverage: Report on the BBC Sport website

Reigning ladies Ulster Senior Football champions Donegal take on last year's All-Ireland Intermediate winners Tyrone in Saturday's summer opener in Cavan.

It is the first game in a double bill with the men's Ulster semi-final between the north-west neighbours.

Donegal midfielder Katy Herron says rivals Tyrone "will want to show everyone they deserve to be senior".

The winner faces Cavan in the semi-final, while Armagh meet Monaghan in the other last four clash on Sunday.

The Ulster Ladies Junior Football Championship also gets underway this weekend, with the first semi-final between Antrim and Fermanagh taking place at the Athletic Grounds on Sunday, prior to the senior game between Armagh and Monaghan.

Farm life

Herron, 29, has come a long way since the days she mastered her neat footwork and agility chasing livestock back in Glenfin.

"When you are living in the country you are either playing some sport or stuck out on the farm," she says.

"We grew up on a farm. Dad has a sheep farm just beside us at home. That would have been a big part of our youth. Farming and out messing about with the football.

"Catching lambs is great exercise, or we'd go to the bog and pick turf. We had a very active childhood."

Herron's older sisters Mari and Sara also played for Donegal and eight years after making her debut, Katy is experienced enough to know that Saturday's game is fraught with danger.

Donegal backed up last year's Ulster title success by reaching the Division One semi-finals this year, while Tyrone finished second from bottom in Division Two, but Herron says Tyrone will see the game as a big opportunity.

Red Hands have point to prove

Neamh Woods captained Tyrone to the 2018 All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship title after a big win over Meath in Croke Park

"It was just our luck that we would have got Tyrone," admitted Herron.

"They are coming up from intermediate as champions and are looking to make their mark. They are going to come out and show everyone they deserve to be senior.

"Everyone thought we had a very good league, but we weren't happy with our last couple of performances towards the end.

"We started brilliant and then it tapered out. We wouldn't have been happy with those games, so in that respect Saturday is massive. We need to kickstart our championship.

"It is hard for us because we are going in as favourites.

"We haven't been exposed to too many of their games this year. We are a wee bit uneducated as to where they are at, but we expect a battle."

The Ulster senior and junior finals will be staged as a double-header on Sunday, 30 June at Clones.

As Down are the only Ulster team playing intermediate football this year, they will represent the province in the All-Ireland Intermediate Football Championship.

Ladies Ulster Senior Football Championship fixtures:

First round: Tyrone v Donegal - Saturday, 8 June at Kingspan Breffni Park (14:45 BST)

Semi-final: Armagh v Monaghan - Sunday, 9 June at Athletic Grounds (19:00 BST)

Semi-final: Tyrone/Donegal v Cavan - Saturday, 15 June at Killyclogher (19:00 BST)

Final: Sunday, 30 June at Clones (15:45 BST)

Ladies Ulster Junior Football Championship fixtures:

Semi-final: Antrim v Fermanagh - Sunday, 9 June at Athletic Grounds (17:00 BST)

Semi-final: Derry v loser of Antrim/Fermanagh - Saturday, 15 June at Killyclogher (17:00 BST)

Final: Sunday, 30 June at Clones (13:30 BST)