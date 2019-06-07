McDonagh Cup: Antrim on brink of McCarthy Cup spot
Antrim's hurlers will secure a place in the All-Ireland hurling championship if they can defeat Westmeath on Saturday.
A victory in Dunloy would clinch a place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final, with both finalists set to advance to the All-Ireland series this summer.
Antrim have won two of their three matches in the second-tier competition and trail Laois, who have played a game less, on points difference.
Laois can also secure their final place when they visit Kerry on Saturday.
Ahead of their final round-robin match, Saffrons boss Neal Peden has made two changes to the side that started their round three win over Offaly.
|Joe McDonagh Cup table
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Pts
|Laois
|2
|2
|0
|0
|64
|52
|4
|Antrim
|3
|2
|0
|1
|82
|74
|4
|Westmeath
|2
|1
|0
|1
|49
|38
|2
|Kerry
|2
|1
|0
|1
|38
|50
|2
|Offaly
|3
|0
|0
|3
|74
|93
|0
James McNaughton, who scored four points off the bench in Tullamore last week, has been rewarded with a place in the full-forward line ahead of Eoin O'Neill while the other change sees John Dillon start at full-back instead of Martin Burke.
Two-goal hero against Offaly, Keelan Molloy retains his place at wing-forward while Neil McManus is named in attack and swaps roles with midfielder Nicky McKeague.
Antrim: R Elliott; P Duffin, J Dillon, S Rooney; M Donnelly, P Burke (capt), J Maskey; D Kearney, N McKeague; N McManus, R McCambridge, K Molloy; C Clarke, N Elliott, J McNaughton.
Subs: K McCreevy, E Campbell, E O'Neill, C Boyd, J O'Connell, D McCloskey, K Rice, C McHugh, R Molloy, C Patterson, S Duffin, F McCambridge, M Burke, E Gillan, C McCann.