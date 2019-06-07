Ulster SFC: Tyrone make two changes for semi-final against holders Donegal

Harry Loughran's late goal helped Tyrone end Donegal's All-Ireland title hopes last summer

2019 Ulster SFC semi-final: Donegal v Tyrone Date: Saturday 8 June Venue: Kingspan Breffni, Cavan Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland, the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 16:45 BST; live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website from 16:45 BST

Mickey Harte has made two Tyrone changes for the Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal as Michael McKernan and Connor McAliskey are drafted in.

McKernan replaces Hugh Pat McGeary at corner-back as McAliskey takes over from Rory Brennan in a side which shows several positional switches.

Padraig Hampsey switches to right full-back with Richie Donnelly named at midfield for Saturday's semi-final.

Hampsey could be among the candidates to mark Donegal's Patrick McBrearty.

Brennan's demotion is something of a surprise with Harte opting to name Ben McDonnell at centre half-back.

Full-back Ronan McNamee looks the obvious choice to shadow Donegal's captain and talisman Michael Murphy.

As was the case against Antrim, Mattie Donnelly is given the number 10 jersey but it will not be a surprise to see him operating in a two-man full-forward line alongside in-form target man Cathal McShane.

Donegal yet to reveal line-up

Donegal have yet to reveal their line-up but manager Declan Bonner said on Wednesday that his squad had a "clean bill of health".

Bonner doesn't need any reminding that it was Tyrone who ended his side's All-Ireland championship hopes last year - some six weeks after Donegal had lifted the Ulster title.

Harte's Red Hands also outclassed a Donegal side managed by Rory Gallagher 1-21 to 1-12 in the 2017 Ulster semi-final after edging out the Tir Chonaill men 0-13 to 0-11 in the 2016 provincial final.

Saturday's game will be their first meeting since the Super 8s contest last summer although Donegal will have the gifted McBrearty available at Kingspan Breffni after he missed all the county's summer campaign following last year's provincial final.

An evolving game plan has also seen the Red Hands employ more direct tactics in 2019 as they utilise the aerial ability of Mattie Donnelly and, in particular, McShane.

Donegal's key performers remain Murphy, McBrearty and Ryan McHugh with the likes of Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Jamie Brennan also emerging as part of a strong supporting act - particularly in an attacking sense.

For their part, Donegal will be looking to negate the influence of inside forwards CMcShane and Mattie Donnelly plus the likes of other influential performers Richie Donnelly, Peter Harte and Tiernan McCann.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, B McDonnell, M Cassidy; C Cavanagh, R Donnelly; M Donnelly, N Sludden, F Burns; C McShane, P Harte, C McAliskey.

Donegal: (tba)