All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Oak Leafers hammer Wexford in first round

Ryan Bell netted Derry's third goal in the victory over Wexford

Derry hit four first-half goals as they routed Wexford 4-16 to 0-10 to make the second round of All-Ireland qualifiers.

Benny Heron netted the opener for the Ulster visitors at Wexford Park before three-pointers from Shane McGuigan, Ryan Bell and Enda Lynn.

The dominant Oak Leafers held a 4-5 to 0-5 advantage at the break.

Derry extended their lead in a low-key second half with McGuigan adding three early points while the hosts struggled to match their power and pace.

It was the perfect start to the qualifiers for Derry after exiting the Ulster SFC at the hands of Tyrone.

Brian Malone and Conor Devitt fired over the opening points for Wexford but they were to trail for the remainder for the match.

Karl McKaigue attempts to halt the run of Wexford's James Cash in Saturday's qualifier

Heron hit the net on nine minutes and goals from McGuigan and Bell midway through the first half were followed by Lynn scoring the fourth on 28 minutes.

Lynn's goal made it 4-3 to 0-5 and Wexford never threatened a comeback in a one-sided affair.

McGuigan tagged on the opening two points of the second half as Derry stayed in control and he added another after Conor Atamney slotted over.

Christopher Bradley and Benny Heron both fired over two second-points and Derry now await their second-round opponents in Monday's draw.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers first round Saturday 8 June Offaly 1-21 London 1-11 Leitrim 0-15 Wicklow 0-13 Wexford 0-10 Derry 4-16 Louth v Antrim Gaelic Grounds (19:00 BST)