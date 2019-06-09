All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Down rally late to defeat Tipperary

Down pair Conor Poland and Kevin McKieran close in on Tipp's Steven O'Brien

Donal O'Hare's second-half goal helped the Mourne side to a 1-13 to 1-10 comeback win over Tipperary in the All-Ireland qualifiers at Pairc Esler.

Philip Austin blasted into the Down net as the Munster visitors went in 1-5 to 0-5 in front at the break.

Down moved to within a point when O'Hare drilled low into the net from a tight angle on 59 minutes.

The hosts stayed in front with Cory Quinn adding two points as Down progressed into the second round.

Down opened strongly with points from Connaire Harrison and Jerome Johnston before Conor Sweeney got Tipp on the scoreboard.

The Ulster side were rocked as Austin burst through and fired beyond keeper Rory Burns after 14 minutes.

Philip Austin rifles into the Mourne net to give Tipperary an early lead in Newry

Burns and Darren O'Hagan fired over to level and the teams were locked at 0-5 to 1-2 when Tipp rattled over the final three points of the half.

The visitors were dominating midfield but Down enjoyed a wind advantage in the second half and they scored three of the opening four scores from the restart with Pat Havern claiming two.

Sweeney's second point of the half gave Tipp a two-point advantage before Quinn split the posts and then O'Hare netted from a rebound.

Liam Casey made it a one-point game but Quinn responded and he repeated the feat after a Michael Quinlivan score.

Paul Devlin put three between the sides but Sweeney reduced the deficit before O'Hagan's point sealed Down's place in Monday morning's draw for the second round.