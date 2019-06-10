Ulster SFC: All coming together for dominant Donegal

Jamie Brennan's early goal epitomised Donegal's attacking play

All nine Ulster counties in action across an incredible weekend of football and the most impressive thing for me was the quality of attacking play on show - particularly from the two semi-final winners.

Donegal's first half on Saturday evening was just astonishing. The number of fast and fit players that they have running with and without the ball is jaw dropping.

With promotion this year as well, Donegal have almost had the perfect lead up to this All-Ireland series.

Obviously Cavan will pose a massive test and the way they've been playing - and the way this Ulster Championship has gone - something is bound to happen that nobody can predict but at the minute Donegal have to be one of the top four teams in Ireland.

Donegal play to their strengths

Take Jamie Brennan's goal for example. You had the pace of Eoghan Ban Gallagher, which is frightening, and then it was just a simple handpass up the middle of the pitch - and we know Tyrone have left a few more gaps there - but the way Brennan ran off the ball and then received it and stuck it in the net was so good.

So many teams are not playing to their strengths but Declan Bonner has set his team to run at the opposition and to carve open teams and they'll be hot favourites to retain their title.

The Donegal conveyer belt is there but there's also a nice sprinkling of experience too with the generals upfront in McBrearty and Murphy, Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee at the back and then a really good goalkeeper, who got the BBC man of the match on Saturday.

Shaun Patton just about edged Jamie Brennan for man of the match

I know some people might have felt that Brennan deserved the nod and everything he does is absolutely loaded with class, whether it's a score or a flick or bringing someone else into the play.

But we just felt he was shaded by the sheer influence Shaun Patton had throughout the entire game with his three crucial saves and his elite kicking from goal but Brennan probably would have got it on another day.

Red Hands must stay the course

Donegal dominated Tyrone and I didn't see it coming. I thought Tyrone were very well placed going into that match, they have a bigger, more powerful team and they've had the edge over Donegal in recent outings but Donegal could have won by eight or nine points.

That said, Tyrone made so many mistakes that they generally wouldn't make. It was just a horrible day for them.

Sometimes it can be contagious in a team where one unforced error leads to another, shot selection at times wasn't right either, but they did have three really good goal chances and they hung around towards the end.

If Michael Cassidy had hit the net late on, there would have been one point in it with just minutes to play.

Tyrone's Darren McCurry scored three points off the bench against Donegal

Tyrone beat two Division Four teams, who both had good wins at the weekend, but Tyrone need to come up against a strong team in the qualifiers to get them really focused.

They also need to play Darren McCurry from the start. I don't know why he and Michael Cassidy aren't starting but Mickey is in the game too long to start panicking and he needs to persevere with what he has been doing.

It was one bad performance. They were exposed by a side that are really good at getting in behind teams but he needs to stick with it, hope his players deliver a response and will have a passion to work for him.

Cavan's purist spirit a joy to watch

It is so, so good to see players playing with passion, spirit and quality the way Cavan are at the moment.

Mickey Graham deserves so much credit for what he has done with that team and how he has cracked one of the biggest challenges in modern football.

In today's game, when you win the ball inside your own 45, often your next kick is 70 metres away because there's no half-forward line like there would have been in the old-style set up.

But Cavan always had an outlet, whether it was Dara McVeety, Gearoid McKiernan or Cian Mackey, so when they won turnover ball they wanted to kick long passes to those players, who were able to release it into the forward line.

Killian Clarke's first-half point was a fine example of how Cavan attack their opponents

Picture Killian Clarke's point in the first half; he won the ball, kicked it upfield to Oisin Pierson, got it back, burst inside the 45 and then stuck it over the bar. A lot of teams are finding it difficult to have that outlet pass once they win the ball back but Cavan immediately look for it.

I spent five or six months training the Cavan Under-20's last year. I took it on because I've always respected Cavan football but I was blown away by the passion and the skill level that they have. There's a real spirit of purist football and they've shown that throughout the Championship.

Armagh's alarming division of labour

Unfortunately for Armagh, far too much of the work and the finishing was left to far too few.

Jamie Clarke, Stefan Campbell and Rian O'Neill can hold their heads really high and there were a couple of other contributors but not nearly enough. There were three or four guys trying to take the fight to an inspired Cavan team and eventually they were worn down.

Media playback is not supported on this device McGeeney rues missed Orchard chances

Potentially there's guys in the Armagh set up that maybe have to move on at this stage. I agree with Kieran McGeeney's post-match analysis that goals early in the game would have set his team up but Armagh still would have found a way to not win anyway. They've been in that winning position many times before and they haven't been able to see it out.

Monaghan checkmate Ernemen

The opening match in Clones was a real game of chess. As soon as Fermanagh kicked a ball over the bar or wide they retreated backwards and Rory Beggan was able to just chip the ball out unopposed. There was a very distinct pattern to the game.

That said, Monaghan were not impressive. If Seamus Quigley had scored that Fermanagh penalty it would have been all-square with about 20 minutes to go.

Ryan Wylie and Kieran Hughes were absolutely outstanding - the true leaders of that Monaghan team - but I'm concerned with what I saw from them in general.

Monaghan were far from impressive as they eventually held off a dogged Fermanagh

I've been a massive fan of Malachy O'Rourke and I accept that Fermanagh are difficult to play against but Monaghan just don't seem to have the spark that they had in recent years.

As for Fermanagh, they've arguably done as well as they could have done. They've made it really hard for teams and Rory Gallagher will feel that if that penalty went in then they might have gone on to win it but unfortunately the draw wasn't kind to them this year and they have a full summer off.

Qualifier win a huge reward for Antrim football

I was so impressed by Antrim going down to Drogheda and scoring 2-17 for a massive Championship win. Honestly, I didn't think that they would have the quality over 70 minutes to beat a team that was in a higher division than them but they were able to do it and even dominated the game after going behind early.

We saw glimpses of their quality against Tyrone and Matt Fitzpatrick was the man again over the weekend with the two goals. It would be nice to see them move on but either way to get a win is great reward for their persistence.

Antrim beat Louth to register their first Championship victory in four years

From speaking to some friends who were at Pairc Esler, it wasn't looking good for Down at half time but thankfully they're in the draw for the next round and that's all that really counts.

I never played in a qualifier that was plain sailing and it's always nice to come through close games because it builds that resilience so Paddy Tally will be delighted.

Paddy is very aware that it's a three-year job that he's taken on and I've no doubt that by the end of those three years Down football will be on the rise again. He said during the week that you need victories to help that progress along the way and that win over Tipp was a big one for them.

As for Derry's win against Wexford, sometimes a long trip away like that can galvanise a group of players. You're staying over and living in each other's pockets and you have some time outside of the standard training environment to just be together.

It's one thing going down and playing a team that have had a poor year - and you hear stories that all is not well in Wexford - but it's another thing still to drive home your superiority over 70 minutes. If I were a manager I certainly wouldn't want to get Derry in the next round. They're a team on the rise and have an outside chance to get into round four of the qualifiers.