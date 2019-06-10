All-Ireland qualifiers: Monaghan to face Armagh in round two while Tyrone play Longford
Monaghan have been drawn to face Ulster provincial rivals Armagh in round two of the All-Ireland Football qualifiers.
Tyrone will face Longford, Antrim play Kildare, Mayo take on Down and Derry will play Laois, with ties scheduled for the weekend of 22-23 June.
Tyrone travel to their Division Three opponents after losing to Donegal.
The dates, venues and throw-in times for the games will be announced by the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Hands' defeat by Donegal in the Ulster semi-final means that Mickey Harte's side must navigate their way through the qualifiers if they are to secure a place in the Super 8s and maintain their hopes of reaching an All-Ireland final for the second time.
Armagh face a testing trip to Clones following their Ulster semi-final replay reverse at the hands of Cavan, who defeated Monaghan at the quarter-final stage of the Ulster Championship.
Antrim, Down, Derry and Monaghan all made it through the first round of qualifiers last weekend.
|All-Ireland qualifiers second round
|Westmeath
|v
|Limerick
|Longford
|v
|Tyrone
|Antrim
|v
|Kildare
|Leitrim
|v
|Clare
|Down
|v
|Mayo
|Derry
|v
|Laois
|Offaly
|v
|Sligo
|Monaghan
|v
|Armagh