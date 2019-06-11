All-Ireland qualifiers: Antrim must wait for Corrigan Park safety report

Antrim run out to face Tyrone in their Ulster SFC quarter-final on 25 May

Antrim must wait for the outcome of a safety report to learn whether they can host their All-Ireland round two qualifier against Kildare in Belfast.

With Casement Park closed since 2013, Antrim have been playing their football games in Corrigan Park which holds a maximum of 2,600 people on match-days.

Antrim are a Division Four side drawn against a Division Two county so under GAA rules they have home advantage.

The game has been scheduled for 15:00 BST on Saturday 22 June.

The match-day capacity for Corrigan Park includes players, stewards and media, and this may not be enough for the qualifier game to be staged.

A safety inspection could reduce the capacity further but Croke Park will make a final decision on the venue.

Antrim had to play their recent Ulster Senior Football Championship opener with Tyrone at the neutral Athletic Grounds in Armagh because Corrigan Park was deemed too small.

The other ties involving Ulster counties will all take place on Saturday 22 June, Tyrone facing Longford at 17:00 BST at Pearse Park, with Derry's fixture with Laois having the same throw-in time at Owenbeg.

Monaghan v Armagh at St Tiernach's Park and Down v Mayo at Pairc Esler will both start at 19:00.

Westmeath will play Limerick and Leitrim will face Clare at 18:00 on Saturday.

Offaly will come up against Sligo at 14:00 BST on Sunday 23 June at O'Connor Park.

Tyrone travel to their Division Three opponents after losing to Donegal.

The Red Hands' defeat by Donegal in the Ulster semi-final means that Mickey Harte's side must navigate their way through the qualifiers if they are to secure a place in the Super 8s and maintain their hopes of reaching an All-Ireland final for the second consecutive time.

Armagh face a testing trip to Clones following their Ulster semi-final replay reverse at the hands of Cavan, who defeated Monaghan at the quarter-final stage of the Ulster Championship.

Antrim, Down, Derry and Monaghan all made it through the first round of qualifiers last weekend.