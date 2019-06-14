Ulster Ladies SFC: Donegal and Cavan teams named for semi-final contest

Donegal beat Tyrone by 3-13 to 2-12 in their Ulster preliminary round match

Holders Donegal make one team change for their Ulster semi-final against Cavan on Saturday at Killyclogher.

Shannon McLaughlin replaces Roisin Rogers at corner-back in a repeat of the half-time change made during the preliminary-round win over Tyrone.

Goalscorers against Tyrone, Geraldine McLaughlin and Niamh Hegarty are both selected in the full-forward line.

Cavan's last competitive match was their Division Two League final loss against Waterford on 21 April.

It is the first Championship meeting between the two sides since 2016 and the winners on Saturday (19:00 BST) will advance to an Ulster final against Armagh on 30 June.

Armagh were comfortable 14-point winners over Monaghan in their semi-final at the Athletic Grounds.

The Breffni County have named an all-new full-back line from that League final appearance with Kate McIntyre, Rachel Doonan and Sheila Reilly coming into the reshuffled defence as the trio of Laura Fitzpatrick, Shauna Lynch and Neasa Byrd are moved upfield.

Mona Sheridan, who lined out at half-back against Waterford, and forwards Shanise Fitzsimons and Geraldine Sheridan all drop out of James Daly's starting side.

The opening match at the Tyrone venue will see defending champions Derry face Antrim in the Ulster Junior Championship semi-final (17:00 BST), with the winners advancing to face Fermanagh in the final on 30 June.

Cavan: E Walsh; K McIntyre, R Doonan, S Reilly; S Greene, S Lynch, J Moore; S O'Sullivan, N Byrd; A Gilsenan, A Maguire, D English; C Finnegan, A Sheridan, L Fitzpatrick.

Donegal: A McColgan; AM McGlynn, E Gallagher, S McLaughlin; N Carr, N McLaughlin, T Doherty; K Herron, E McGinley; K Guthrie, K Keeney, A Boyle Carr; N Hegarty, G McLaughlin, S McGroddy.