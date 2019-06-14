Darren Hughes: Monaghan man facing two-month ban over water-carrier incident

Hughes has missed all of Monaghan's summer campaign to date because of injury

Monaghan's Darren Hughes is facing a proposed two-month ban handed to him for an incident which took place while he was acting as the team's water carrier in Sunday's win over Fermanagh.

Hughes, out of action at the moment because of ankle injury, got involved in an altercation which broke out between players at the end of the game.

The Scotstown man is expected to challenge the ban.

Monaghan said on Friday that they were unable to comment on the issue.

However, Monaghan GAA secretary Francis Ward said that the county would be in a position to say something about the case on Monday.

GAA president John Horan has previously spoken about his annoyance with team officials getting involved in altercations with players.

Hughes' 'maor uisce' role means he was regarded as being a team official last weekend.

The Scotstown player's injury was already expected to rule him out of next weekend's round-two qualifier against Armagh.

Fermanagh ended the game with 12 players as James McMahon and Paul McCusker were both sent off after the incident which Hughes became embroiled in following Conor McCarthy's last-gasp Monaghan goal.

The Erne County's Lee Cullen was red carded earlier in the second half as Monaghan went on to earn a 1-10 to 1-6 victory.