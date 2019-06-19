Declan Bonner: Donegal boss insists Ulster medal still prized despite Super 8s

Bonner's Donegal playing career ended five years after he helped the county land their first All-Ireland title in 1992

2019 Ulster SFC Final: Donegal v Cavan Date: Sunday 23 June Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Sport website; commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM, MW and DAB

Declan Bonner's Donegal playing career ended on a losing note against Cavan in the 1997 Ulster semi-final and he insists a provincial medal remains just as prized as 22 years ago.

Bonner's 1992 All-Ireland winning team-mate Martin McHugh managed that Breffni team that beat PJ McGowan's Donegal.

Cavan went on to surprise Derry in the final to clinch their last title.

"You talk about other provincial championships dying a death but not in Ulster," Bonner told BBC Sport NI.

"It does [still mean as much for players]."

While smoking a cigarette in the Clones dressing-rooms, Bonner immediately announced his retirement in the minutes after Donegal's 2-16 to 2-10 provincial semi-final defeat by McHugh's Cavan charges.

There was none of the usual talk about 'not making any hasty decisions'. Bonner felt his playing time was up but within 13 months, the Na Rossa club-man was back on Ulster Final duty for his county after taking the managerial reigns for the first time.

After their narrow defeat in the 1997 decider, Derry broke Bonner's and other Donegal hearts that day as the burly Geoffrey McGonagle set up Joe Brolly for a decisive late goal after the Tir Chonaill men had missed chances to put the game beyond the Oak Leafers.

Those were the pre-back door days of straight knockout and Bonner's Donegal had to kick their heels championship wise until their contest with Armagh in Ballybofey 10 months later as they squandered a seven-point lead to draw before losing the replay 2-11 to 0-12 against the eventual Ulster winners.

"I had been out of the management having managed the team in 1998 and '99 and through to 2000," adds the Donegal boss.

"I came back into it through the underage sides for a period of time.

"There are some of our lads that are playing their seventh or eighth Ulster Final. Some are playing their first final. Some have medalled, some haven't, but that Ulster medal is still so important."

Bonner says Cavan's progression under Mickey Graham has not surprised him

Bonner's affection for Cavan

If Bonner's Ulster holders hadn't reached this year's provincial decider, you get the feeling he would be cheering for Cavan on Sunday.

"I always like to see Cavan do well. My works takes me into Cavan a fair bit and I know a lot of people in Cavan. It's a fanatical GAA county."

Bonner insists that Cavan's progression to the provincial decider - as they now sit one way win away from clinching a place in the Super 8s - has been no surprise to him.

"They were back playing Division One football and we knew when the draw was made for this year that Cavan could have a say in this year's Ulster Championship.

"They were really ready for that challenge against Monaghan first time out and deservedly won that match.

"In the two matches against Armagh, I felt they were the better side and especially the last day, they were very, very impressive. Twenty three points is huge scoring with a lot of those coming from all over the field.

"It's been a hugely impressive 12 months for Mickey Graham. He won a Leinster club final [with Mullinalaghta] and now he's got Cavan into an Ulster Final."

'I think it will be a good final'

With attacking instincts at the core of both teams, Bonner believes Sunday's game will be an entertaining contest.

"The Ulster Championship this year has probably been the best for a long, long time. Here's hoping for a good final. I think it will be.

"Cavan like to play that style of football now that the top teams are playing.

"We came in 18 months ago and we felt we had to play a more expansive game. [Of course] We have to make sure our defensive element is right.

"Cavan play a similar type of football. They have a lot of pace coming from deep and a lot of quality players throughout their team.

"We have the likes of Eoghan Ban and Ryan McHugh and the likes of Eoin McHugh and Niall O'Donnell. A lot of pace within the group with Jamie Brennan there as well. Speed is vitally important."