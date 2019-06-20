Christy Ring Cup: Down's Ruairi McCrickard set to miss final because of ban

Down's last Christy Ring Cup title came in 2013 when they beat Kerry in a thrilling decider

Down are set to be without Ruairi McCrickard in Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final against favourites Meath after his attempt to overturn a one-match ban was unsuccessful.

McCrickard was given the ban after being adjudged to have made a dangerous pull in the 3-18 to 1-15 semi-final win over Roscommon.

The player can make a further plea to the Central Appeals Committee.

McCrickard is among several young players in the Down squad.

Ronan Sheehan's side's lack of experience means they will go in as big underdogs against Meath.

However, the young Mourne County side have shown tremendous resolve to reach the Croke Park decider after losing their opening fixture in the competition against Derry.

Down regrouped to keep their season alive by beating Wicklow 2-25 to 2-19 and their 7-22 to 2-15 hammering of Donegal was then followed by their impressive semi-final success, as Daithi Sands hit two goals with his brother Eoghan notching the other three pointer.

The Mourne County's only previous Christy Ring Cup triumph came in 2013 with Gareth 'Magic' Johnson's injury-time goal secured a dramatic win over Kerry.

Johnson and his great forward partner Paul Braniff are no longer part of the Down squad but they do have four members of the 2013 team - Stephen Keith, Paul Sheehan, Matthew Conlon and Danny Toner.

However, the side is predominantly founded on young talent with Ballygalget's Tim Prenter and Ballycran's Phelim Savage both still schoolboys.

Savage and his team-mate brother Liam are both sons of former Down hurling stalwart Gary Savage.

Down's Christy Ring Cup campaign has been boosted by the addition of former Cork great Diarmuid O'Sullivan to Sheehan's management team.

The Down manager has said the Corkman's input has been of huge value to the squad.

Following the Christy Ring decider, Armagh will be in action in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final against Sligo.

Lory Meagher Cup Final Leitrim v Lancashire Croke Park, 12:00 BST

Christy Ring Cup Down v Meath Croke Park, 14:00