All-Ireland Football qualifiers: Ulster football set for bumper weekend

Monaghan defeated Armagh in their last championship meeting in 2014

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers: Date: Saturday 22 June Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Sport website from 14:45 BST to 21:00

Ulster football fans are gearing up for a championship weekend like no other as eight of the province's nine counties go into battle.

With no disrespect to Sunday's provincial finalists, Saturday's qualifier action could end up being the main memory from the weekend.

Storylines abound including Monaghan's tussle with Armagh and Down's attempt to take down Mayo in Newry.

Then there's Antrim buoyed by their win in Louth, aiming to shock Kildare.

After all the effort the county made to ensure that Corrigan Park was deemed suitable enough to stage the game, the Saffron players will surely not want to go down with the whimper against the Lilywhites.

Given their encouraging championship performances to date, Derry look well placed to progress past Laois at Owenbeg while Tyrone face the task of getting back on the horse following their surprise Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal as they travel to Pearse Park to face Longford.

However, the Red Hands are unlikely to underestimate a Longford team that took Kildare to a high-scoring draw in the Leinster Championship before losing the replay by 11 points.

Longford retained their Division Three status reasonably comfortably this year so it could be a tricky evening for Mickey Harte's side if their attitude is not right.

In the big all-Ulster clash, Armagh have the task of regrouping from the bitter blow of their Ulster semi-final defeat by Cavan.

The Breffni players have been enjoying the acclaim of their progression to the Ulster decider but Armagh will believe that they should have accounted for Mickey Graham's side in their first meeting on 2 June.

Monaghan have not been impressive thus far so Armagh can emerge from Clones victorious on this occasion if they can regain the form that they showed during most of the drawn provincial semi-final. But Malachy O'Rourke's Farneymen may just be able to chisel out another low-scoring win.

Most intriguing qualifier of the day has to be Mayo's trip up north to face Down.

If James Horan's side can repeat the kind of form that they showed in the latter part of their march to the Football League title, then they should win comfortably but it could prove a high-pressure occasion for the visitors.

Down showed graft to overcome Tipperary a fortnight ago and Paddy Tally will surely set up his side to frustrate Mayo's running game at Pairc Esler.

All-Ireland Football Qualifiers Round Two - Saturday Antrim v Kildare Corrigan Park, 15:00 BST Longford v Tyrone Pearse Park, 17:00 Derry v Laois Owenbeg, 17:00 Westmeath v Limerick Mullingar, 18:00 Leitrim v Clare Carrick-on-Shannon, 18:00 Monaghan v Armagh Clones, 19:00 Down v Mayo Newry, 19:00