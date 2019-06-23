Ulster SFC: Cian Mackey set to start for Cavan as Donegal make two changes

Mackey scored three crucial points after being introduced as a substitute against Armagh

2019 Ulster SFC Final: Donegal v Cavan Date: Sunday 23 June Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Throw-in: 14:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Sport website; commentary on BBC Radio Ulster FM, MW and DAB

Forward Cian Mackey has been named in Cavan's starting line-up for their Ulster Championship decider against Donegal on Sunday.

The veteran talisman has been used effectively off the bench so far this summer but replaces Oisin Pierson at corner-forward in Cavan's only change.

Ciaran Thompson is restored to Donegal's half-forward line while Eoin McHugh is absent from the squad.

Gaoth Dobhair's Dara O Baoill is preferred to Niall O'Donnell.

Mackey, who made his inter-provincial debut in 2005, kicked three sensational points to bring Cavan's semi-final against Armagh into extra-time having been introduced as a second half substitute.

The Castlerahan man was watching on from the stands as a 10-year-old last time Cavan lifted the Anglo-Celt Cup in 1997, when the Breffnimen were managed by Donegal All-Ireland winner Martin McHugh.

Despite just provincial title in the last 50 years, Cavan remain Ulster's most successful county having won the competition 37 times.

"Any man that has an Ulster Championship can tell you how good it feels I'm sure," said Mackey.

"When you don't have one, it is all that you want as an Ulster player.

"I firmly believe every player in Ulster believes his team is capable of winning an Ulster Championship."

Ryan McHugh has been in fine form during this season's Championship

Donegal go into Sunday's encounter as favourites having convincingly dispatched of All-Ireland finalists Tyrone in the semi-finals.

In last season's showpiece against Fermanagh, half-backs Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Ban Gallagher both scored goals as they displayed their willingness to venture forward.

The duo again proved effective as Donegal overwhelmed Tyrone in a one-sided first half at Kingspan Breffni Park.

In the forward line the Tir Chonaill men will hope to rely on the considerable scoring prowess of Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan and Patrick McBrearty, who will return to the occasion that brought his 2018 season to a premature end.

Cavan: R Galligan; J McLoughlin, P Faulkner, C Moynagh; M Reilly, K Clarke, C Rehill; C Brady, G McKiernan; O Kiernan, D McVeety, N Murray; C Mackey, T Galligan, C Madden.

Subs: L Brady, B Fortune, J Brady, C O'Reilly, C Brady, K Brady, O Pierson, S Murray, G Smith, J Galligan, C Conroy.

Donegal: S Patton; P McGrath, N McGee, S McMenamin; R McHugh, D O Baoill, E Gallagher; H McFadden, J McGee; C Thompson, L McLoone, J Brennan; P McBrearty, M Murphy, M Langan.

Subs: P Durcan, F McGlynn, N O'Donnell, C McGonagle, E Doherty, P Brennan, O McFadden Ferry, C Ward, B McCole, O Gallen, E McGettigan.