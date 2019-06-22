Christy Ring Cup: Meath secure trophy with 10-point win over Down

Meath were celebrating at the final whistle at Croke Park

Meath lifted the Christy Ring Cup for the second time in four years with a 4-19 to 2-15 win over Down at Croke Park.

A strong finish to the game helped Meath secure the trophy after Down had closed the gap to two points heading into the final quarter of the game.

Adam Gannon scored twice for Meath, with substitutes Nicholas Potterton and Callum O'Sullivan also getting goals.

Paul Sheehan and Daithi Sands got the goals for Ronan Sheehan's side, who had Marc Fisher sent off on 68 minutes.

Down were guilty of some early missed opportunities, firing six wides inside the opening 13 minutes.

Meath had 1-5 on the board, including an Adam Gannon goal, before Down's opening score from Daithí Sands in the 18th minute.

Meath moved 10 points clear but Down came good with five unanswered points as Toner, Fisher (two), Sheehan (two) and Oisín McManus found the target.

This helped Down cut the gap to five points and, although the sides swapped points, they were inspired after Sheehan fired a 34th minute penalty goal.

The Newry Shamrocks clubman's effort, coupled with a fine goal from play from Sands, helped level the contest at 2-8 to 1-11 in first-half injury-time.

However, a fifth point of the half from Jack Regan handed the Royals a slender lead at the interval.

Down worked hard on the restart, but Potterton grabbed Meath's third goal to open the second-half scoring.

Twice Down cut the gap to two points, including in the 51st minute after Sheehan brought his tally to 1-7.

However, this was as close as the Mourne County got to the Royals, as Meath reached top gear in the final quarter.

Matthew Conlon and John McManus were among those trying hard in the Down backs, while goalkeeper Stephen Keith led by example with some fine saves.

However, Meath had an extra edge and cut in for their fourth goal two minutes into injury-time with O'Sullivan firing to the net to confirm a 10-point win.