All-Ireland qualifiers: Rian O'Neill double helps Armagh beat Monaghan at Clones
- From the section Gaelic Games
Two second-half Rian O'Neill goals helped Armagh secure an eight-point win over Monaghan and reach the third round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.
After leading by a point at the end of a thrilling first-half at Clones, the Orchardmen took control after the break to win 2-17 to 1-12.
O'Neill got his first goal in the 48th minute from a breakaway attack and added his second 10 minutes later.
Jack McCarron scored a consolation goal for the hosts five minutes from time.
More to follow.