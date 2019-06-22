All-Ireland qualifiers: Rian O'Neill double helps Armagh beat Monaghan at Clones

Conor McManus hit four points for Monaghan in their defeat by Armagh
Two second-half Rian O'Neill goals helped Armagh secure an eight-point win over Monaghan and reach the third round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

After leading by a point at the end of a thrilling first-half at Clones, the Orchardmen took control after the break to win 2-17 to 1-12.

O'Neill got his first goal in the 48th minute from a breakaway attack and added his second 10 minutes later.

Jack McCarron scored a consolation goal for the hosts five minutes from time.

