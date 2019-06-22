All-Ireland qualifiers: Antrim crash out to Kildare in second round at Corrigan Park

Kildare's Eoin Doyle prepares to challenge Matthew Fitzpatrick of Antrim

Antrim crashed out 1-25 to 0-14 to Kildare in their All-Ireland qualifier second round tie at Corrigan Park.

The Saffrons were behind throughout and trailed 0-13 to 0-6 at half-time.

Kildare pulled further away in the second half with the help of the only goal of the game from Fergal Conway four minutes after the interval.

Neil Flynn top-scored for the Lilywhites with eight points, with Adam Tyrrell scoring seven. Paddy McBride contributed six points for Antrim.

Antrim supporters in the capacity 2,000 crowd were hoping that Lenny Harbinson's side could build on their win over Louth in the first round - the Division Four side's first Championship win since 2015.

Kildare are seeking to emulate their progress to the Super 8s last season and were in control from the outset, building up a seven-point advantage at the break despite losing Chris Healy to a black card.

Cian O'Neill's team continued to dominate on the resumption and will now take their place in Monday's draw for the third round.

Antrim scorers: P McBride 0-6, M Fitzpatrick 0-3, C Murray 0-3, S Beatty 0-1, J McAuley 0-1

Kildare scorers: N Flynn 0-8, A Tyrrell 0-7, F Conway 1-2, J Hyland 0-3, A Feely 0-2, M O'Grady 0-1, J Gibbons 0-1, T Moolick 0-1