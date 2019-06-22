All-Ireland qualifiers: Down lose 1-16 to 1-11 to Kildare in round two at Newry

Aidan O'Shea of Mayo attempts to shrug off the challenge of Owen McCabe

Down lost 1-16 to 1-11 to Kildare in round two of the All-Ireland qualifiers at Pairc Esler in Newry on Saturday.

The Mournemen trailed by three points, 0-10 to 1-4, at half-time despite an eighth-minute Caolan Mooney goal.

The Football League Division One champions went on to win by five, aided by Conor Loftus's 41st-minute goal, and booked a place in the third round draw.

Down go out at the second round stage of the qualifiers for the second season in a row.

Mooney's early goal put Paddy Tally's men 1-1 to 0-2 ahead but despite losing Darren Coen to a black card Mayo soon hit the front and never looked back.

Loftus top-scored for Mayo with 1-4, with Lee Keegan contributing three points.

Mooney scored 1-1 and Donal O'Hare 0-3 for the hosts.

Down scorers: C Mooney 1-1, D O'Hare 0-3, C Harrison 0-2, C Quinn 0-2, J Johnston 0-1, P Havern 0-1, O McCabe 0-1.

Mayo points: C Loftus 1-4, L Keegan 0-3, F McDonagh 0-2, A Moran 0-2, A O'Shea 0-1, K McLaughlin 0-1, C Barrett 0-1, D O'Connor 0-1, J Johnston 0-1.