Michael Murphy: Ulster title win 'won't matter a jot' in Super 8s series, says Donegal captain

Michael Murphy says his fifth Ulster title with Donegal is just as special as his first - but warns it will count for little in the Super 8s series.

Murphy led Donegal to back-to-back Ulster titles for the second time with a 1-24 to 2-16 win over Cavan.

A fifth provincial success since 2011 sends the Tir Chonaill men through to the All-Ireland quarter-final group stage, which begins on 13 July.

"What we've done in Ulster won't matter a jot in the Super 8s," warned Murphy.

"It may give us a small bit of confidence to push on but I know that the other teams won't give a jot about it."

As the lynchpin of Donegal's much-vaunted attack, Murphy scored four points to help his side to a deserved success against Cavan in Clones with Jamie Brennan (1-4) and Paddy McBrearty (0-5) also sharing the scoring load.

Raising the Anglo-Celt never grows old

For the 29-year-old Murphy, who made his senior inter-county debut in 2007, Donegal's incredible run of success, which has produced five Ulster titles from eight final appearances this decade, shows no sign of losing its appeal.

"It feels every bit as good as the first," the Donegal captain added.

"I've been a Donegal for so many years, coming to Clones and even going to Croke Park sometimes to watch Ulster finals. We know how difficult they are to win, we've been on the end of a lot of final defeats throughout the years.

"To get the belief back in 2011 from finally breaking one down and winning it was brilliant for this group and then having the influx of younger players, they've grown up with winning Ulster championships so it doesn't really seem to faze them. We'll take each one at it's merit and every one feels as good as the last."

Donegal managed just one win in the inaugural Super 8s series but Murphy is optimistic that the experience of last season and a successful Football League campaign, which ended in promotion to Division One for next season, will stand to Declan Bonner's side as the All-Ireland Championship progresses.

The Glenswilly clubman continued: "You would like to think that you're a year further down the line but time will tell.

"The 70-minute game has shown throughout this year in particular. People have been saying pre and post-games in the Championship this year that there's been surprises and upsets but when you play against teams in National Leagues and you're in and around inter-county sides you realise that there aren't too many surprises.

"All of those teams are working every bit as hard as each other and within that 70 minutes any team can beat anybody else."

Hard work adds to talent

The emergence of a new generation of players has infused the Donegal squad with an extra cutting edge this season, as evidenced by their winning score against Cavan, which was the highest total by an Ulster finalist since Down's 1971 tally (4-15) against Derry.

"You look at the players coming in, they all have ability but they all work extremely hard at their games," Murphy said.

"Take Jamie [Brennan] for instance, he's absolutely phenomenal. He's very quick and very accurate but he's always working out on the training pitch and likewise with Michael Langan, Eoghan Ban [Gallagher] and Jason McGee."

Brennan's total of 2-11 from this year's Ulster campaign has marked the wing-forward out as a potent threat in his own right alongside the more established figures such as Murphy, McBrearty and Ryan McHugh.

"The more scorers the better, I'd say," continued Murphy after taking his tally for this year's Championship to 0-11.

"The way the modern-day game is going, when you have the ball everybody needs to be a danger and when you don't have the ball then everybody needs to be a defender and that starts with us up top.

"It's great to win Ulster, we always value it very highly within Donegal and I think that's come from the pain we've felt throughout the years, but now we go into the Super 8s and we know last year that we failed in our bid to get through to an All-Ireland series in that so we'll get our heads back down now and see what the draw for the Super 8s brings."