Ulster SFC: Rampant Donegal set new standard in Ulster

Donegal are now unquestionably the best team in the province

We won't know for sure just how good Donegal are until we see them against the best sides in the country, but I can't remember a team looking as impressive through an Ulster Championship.

As was the case against Tyrone in the semi-final, their winning margin over Cavan on Sunday scarcely reflected their dominance.

They are developing a knack of putting games to bed by half-time and that is what is so impressive.

As soon as the full-time whistle sounded in Clones, you knew what question was on everyone's lips: Are Donegal good enough to really put it up to the Dubs?

I doubt Donegal are shying away from this question either. Dublin have set the benchmark and this squad, having conquered Ulster in style, will see this as the challenge facing them.

Last week I said Cavan should stick to their guns and attack Donegal like they had done against Monaghan and Armagh.

They didn't, but in the end that tactical decision wasn't the pivotal factor. Donegal would have won this game regardless of how Cavan had set up.

How can you set up to nullify a team with as many attacking options as Declan Bonner's side?

To score 1-24 in an Ulster Championship final is quite remarkable and if any team are going to stop Donegal this year they are going to need more than a few outstanding man-to-man markers.

For years Michael Murphy and Patrick McBrearty shared the bulk of the scoring responsibility with Colm McFadden also chipping in.

Now, Murphy and McBrearty find themselves surrounded by match winners.

Jamie Brennan and Patrick McBrearty are among Donegal's array of attacking talent

Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Ban Gallagher must be a nightmare to pick up, they are so dangerous and as a defender you never know when they are going to burst forward to join the attack.

As for Jamie Brennan, I think it's pretty clear that we are looking at one of the most in-form forwards in Ireland.

It is the sheer quantity of attacking weapons they possess. They are certainly compromising on their defence a bit but when you're scoring at will like they are, you'll make that sacrifice seven days a week.

I won't avoid the obvious question: Personally, I still think talk of an All-Ireland is still a year or two premature for this group of players.

You'll have to be some team to beat them mind you.

There is no denying now that Donegal are the best team in Ulster, and as exciting as I have seen in Ulster for a very long time.

Breffnimen played into Donegal's hands

It was fairly obvious that Cavan decided to try and stifle Donegal but by doing that they played into the champions' hands.

Anyone with a working knowledge of the game will totally understand why they tried to do this. They would have watched Donegal's win over Tyrone and decided that avoiding getting blown away in the early exchanges was the best way to get at their opponents.

But by dropping so many players behind the 45 they allowed Donegal to pour forward in numbers and gather momentum as they came up the field.

It wasn't working defensively, and it certainly wasn't working going forward.

Dangerman McVeety was rarely afforded space in Clones

Declan Bonner identified Dara McVeety as the key man and set up a simple plan to contain the dangerman which was executed to perfection by Paddy McGrath.

Donegal figured that stifling McVeety would throw Cavan's offensive plans out the window and so it proved as McGrath and his team-mates put on a defensive clinic in the first 35 minutes.

Cavan were constantly looking to feed McVeety and as soon as he was in possession Donegal bottled him up or forced him down blind alleys, his first two possessions he was forced to flick it out of the back because he was surrounded.

As the star man, McVeety will be learning that he is going to come in for special treatment from the opposition.

It didn't go his way on Sunday, although he did put over three excellent second half scores, but unlike Donegal Cavan did not have enough other contributors to compensate for McVeety's struggles.

It would not have changed the outcome in all likelihood, but Cavan will regret sitting back and handing their opponents the initiative.

'I was lucky with the goal' - Donegal's Jamie Brennan

It's disappointing for them and there will be regrets, but their summer isn't over and they have to look at Sunday's game with an element of realism.

They will look at how they allowed Donegal to score so easily but should acknowledge that they came up against a brilliant side and fell short. It's not the end of the world, or the season for that matter.

They are still just one game away from the Super 8s so should remain optimistic as they spend the next few weeks preparing for that.

I'm expect that we'll see a return to the expansive forward play that we have grown to associate with Mickey Graham's side so far this summer.

They are a good team on the up, a loss in the final might feel all doom and gloom but when the dust settles, Cavan know they have plenty to work with.

A good place

I'll leave you with a few thoughts on the 2019 Ulster Championship.

Firstly, it has shown Ulster football to be in a really good place.

For a tournament to engage its audience it has to be compelling, competitive and skilful.

This year the Ulster SFC ticked each of those boxes, aided by an outstanding draw which brought us some classic derbies that will live long in the memory.

Cavan's win over Monaghan followed by Armagh's extra-time win over Down a day later was a truly remarkable weekend of football.

The best sign of all is that there was only one mismatch, Tyrone v Antrim, in the whole competition.

There are some very good teams in the province, and there is one outstanding side.

Here's to Donegal, the back-to-back Ulster Champions.

Now then, who's going to lift Sam?