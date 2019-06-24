All-Ireland qualifiers: Tyrone and Armagh handed tough away ties in round three

Padraig McCormack and Hugh Pat McGeary tackle Ben McDonnell during Tyrone's round two win over Longford

Tyrone have been drawn away to Kildare and Armagh will be away to Mayo in the third round of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers next weekend.

Tyrone saw off Longford by four points in round two on Saturday, while Armagh defeated Ulster rivals Monaghan.

The other two third-round ties will see Westmeath face Clare and Offaly take on Laois.

The throw-in times for all four games are expected to be confirmed by the GAA on Tuesday.

Both Armagh and Tyrone will face tough encounters at Castlebar and Newbridge respectively.