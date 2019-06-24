All-Ireland qualifiers: Tyrone and Armagh handed tough away ties in round three
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone have been drawn away to Kildare and Armagh will be away to Mayo in the third round of the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers next weekend.
Tyrone saw off Longford by four points in round two on Saturday, while Armagh defeated Ulster rivals Monaghan.
The other two third-round ties will see Westmeath face Clare and Offaly take on Laois.
The throw-in times for all four games are expected to be confirmed by the GAA on Tuesday.
Both Armagh and Tyrone will face tough encounters at Castlebar and Newbridge respectively.