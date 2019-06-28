All-Ireland qualifiers: Tyrone manager Harte looking for improved accuracy

Tyrone's Michael Cassidy tries to shrug off Longford's Padraig McCormack during last week's round three qualifier win

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Kildare v Tyrone Venue: Newbridge Date: Saturday, 29 June Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW & BBC Sport website

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte wants his side to be less wayward in attack and concede fewer scores as they prepare to face Kildare at Newbridge on Saturday.

The Red Hands beat Longford by four points last week to reach round three of the All-Ireland qualifiers while the Lilywhites were too strong for Antrim.

"It was probably not as tight as the scoreline suggested," said Harte.

"But we wouldn't be entirely happy with the way we played. This is last chance saloon and that's always challenging."

"It really is always about the result and getting out with a win because that means you are still in with a shout," added the Tyrone manager.

"We will be looking to concede less scores at the back and be less wayward with our attacking. If we can combine those two things we will be in better shape."

Last week's win over Longford came hot on the heels of an Ulster semi-final reverse at the hands of Donegal.

"We were flattered a bit by how far in front we were at half-time against Longford and the goals we scored weren't pretty goals.

"We were not happy with the number of wides we had and the number that dropped short but that happens sometimes and we had a good enough cushion to keep them at arm's length and absorb a poor last eight or nine minutes from our perspective."

Analysis

Former All-Ireland winner and BBC Radio Ulster analyst Oisin McConville:

"The jury is still out on Tyrone. A lot of people fancied them at the start of the year to be the real challengers to Dublin but I think that was blown out of the water when they played Donegal.

"Tyrone have picked up a few injuries and they're not 100% sure what their best team is, they're still tinkering with it, but this is the big one. If they can get over Kildare and if they can get into the Super 8s then we may see a different Tyrone."

"Antrim didn't put up much of a fight but Kildare were ruthless in the way they dispensed of them. So they have had that little bit of a warning about the way that Ulster teams play but they're also playing with a lot of confidence.

"Their midfield pairing was very impressive the last day and upfront, I think they go 11 points from play from their full-forward line and 18 points in all - that is good shooting on any day. Corrigan Park is nice and tight as is Newbridge so Tyrone will have been pre-warned before they go there about just how much quality this Kildare team have."

"Tyrone have gone back to basics, they're playing McShane upfront on his own and they're trying to get up and support him.

"The counter-attacking game has really suited them in the last number of years, they tried something different against Donegal but it really didn't work and they've reverted back to that defensive system that Mickey Harte is so fond of."