Ladies Ulster SFC final: Donegal fortunate to be in final - Carr

Niamh Carr

Ladies Ulster Senior Football final Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Date: Sunday, 30 June Throw-in: 15:45 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC sport website

Donegal footballer Niamh Carr believes her side are fortunate to be in another Ladies Ulster SFC decider and chasing a third consecutive provincial title.

Donegal needed extra-time to get past Cavan 0-24 to 2-13 in their semi-final.

"We're lucky to get to the final I suppose. Cavan gave us a very tough match and Armagh are going to be another step up," said Carr.

"Armagh are a serious side - they are a very strong running team with excellent forwards and a brilliant midfield."

"We're just preparing ourselves the best we can and we know it will be an extremely tough match."

Maxi Curran is in charge of the Donegal team and he was also involved with Jim McGuinness's Donegal men's team from 2011-2013.

Carr paid tribute to her manager and stated that he brings professionalism to Ladies Football.

"Maxi is great and it's great to have his expertise and experience. He was involved with us last year as well. He brings a real sense of professionalism to the game.

"He always has us well-drilled. He's making us do the best that we can to better ourselves and to make sure we're ready for the opposition," added Carr.

National League semi-finals

Donegal lost out to Galway in the semi-finals of the National League, but Carr was pleased with her side's campaign, as their main goal was to stay in the top flight.

"I think we got a lot more out of the league campaign than we ever thought we would. At the start of the year our main aim was to stay up in Division One. We had an excellent start to the League. We had a few very big wins so getting to a semi-final for us was excellent.

"We came up against a very good Galway team but we got close in the League, we got to try out different players.

"A lot of younger players got great experience so we were very happy with the campaign. Obviously it didn't end in silverware but we're delighted with how it went," she concluded.