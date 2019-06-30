Ulster Ladies Football: Five-goal Donegal sweep to Ulster title

By Orla Bannon

BBC Sport NI at Clones

Donegal captain Karen Guthrie
Captain Karen Guthrie contributed four points to the Donegal tally

Another Ulster final, another goal-fest by Donegal, who coasted to a three-in-a-row of Ulster senior football titles with a 15-point win over Armagh.

Geraldine McLoughlin scored 2-5 while Niamh McLaughlin (2-2) and Amy Boyle Carr (1-2) also found the net.

Caroline O'Hanlon got a consolation goal for Armagh in the second half.

Donegal put nine goals past Armagh in last year's final and they were impressive winners again as they cruised to a 5-12 to 1-9 win in Clones.

