Ulster Ladies Football: Five-goal Donegal sweep to Ulster title

Captain Karen Guthrie contributed four points to the Donegal tally

Another Ulster final, another goal-fest by Donegal, who coasted to a three-in-a-row of Ulster senior football titles with a 15-point win over Armagh.

Geraldine McLoughlin scored 2-5 while Niamh McLaughlin (2-2) and Amy Boyle Carr (1-2) also found the net.

Caroline O'Hanlon got a consolation goal for Armagh in the second half.

Donegal put nine goals past Armagh in last year's final and they were impressive winners again as they cruised to a 5-12 to 1-9 win in Clones.

More to follow.