All-Ireland Qualifiers: Tyrone face Cavan in all-Ulster fourth round
- From the section Gaelic Games
Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan for a spot in the All-Ireland Super 8s.
Mickey Harte's side have been drawn against this year's beaten Ulster-finalists in the fourth round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.
A Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo is the pick of the other fourth-round matches with Meath going up against Clare and Cork taking on Laois.
The games will be staged on 6-7 July at neutral venues, which will be decided by the GAA on Monday afternoon.
|All-Ireland Qualifiers - round four
|Cork
|v
|Laois
|Meath
|v
|Clare
|Cavan
|v
|Tyrone
|Galway
|v
|Mayo
More to follow.