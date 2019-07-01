All-Ireland Qualifiers: Tyrone face Cavan in all-Ulster fourth round

Tyrone beat Cavan in the third round of the 2018 All-Ireland qualifiers

Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan for a spot in the All-Ireland Super 8s.

Mickey Harte's side have been drawn against this year's beaten Ulster-finalists in the fourth round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

A Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo is the pick of the other fourth-round matches with Meath going up against Clare and Cork taking on Laois.

The games will be staged on 6-7 July at neutral venues, which will be decided by the GAA on Monday afternoon.

All-Ireland Qualifiers - round four Cork v Laois Meath v Clare Cavan v Tyrone Galway v Mayo

More to follow.