All-Ireland Qualifiers: Tyrone face Cavan in all-Ulster fourth round

Tyrone will take on Ulster rivals Cavan for a spot in the All-Ireland Super 8s.

Mickey Harte's side have been drawn against this year's beaten Ulster-finalists in the fourth round of the All-Ireland qualifiers.

A Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo is the pick of the other fourth-round matches with Meath going up against Clare and Cork taking on Laois.

The games will be staged on 6-7 July at neutral venues, which will be decided by the GAA on Monday afternoon.

All-Ireland Qualifiers - round four
CorkvLaois
MeathvClare
CavanvTyrone
GalwayvMayo

