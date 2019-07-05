All-Ireland SFC Qualifiers: Cavan and Tyrone battle for Super 8s spot at Clones

Tyrone beat Cavan in the third round of the 2018 All-Ireland qualifiers

All-Ireland SFC round four qualifier: Cavan v Tyrone Date: Saturday 6 July Venue: St Tiernach's Park, Clones Throw-in: 17:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website from 16:30

Cavan face the tough task of regrouping from their comprehensive Ulster Final defeat by Donegal in Saturday's All-Ireland qualifier against Tyrone.

With a Super 8s group spot against Dublin, Roscommon and either Cork or Laois up for grabs, the stakes are high for both Ulster counties.

After their impressive win over Kildare last weekend, Tyrone will go into the Clones clash as favourites.

However, Cavan have shown resolve this summer so cannot be discounted.

Inspirational Cavan boss Mickey Graham will feel that a repeat of the high-octane display which surprised Monaghan in their Ulster opener will give them a chance of unhinging the Red Hands.

Granted Monaghan's subsequent qualifier defeat by Armagh showed that the Farney men were a fading force this summer.

Both sides beaten by Donegal in Ulster SFC

The performances of Tyrone and Cavan against Donegal suggests that there may not be a huge amount between Saturday's Clones opponents.

Donegal defeated the Red Hands 1-16 to 0-15 in the Ulster semi-final before going on to beat Cavan 1-24 to 2-16 in the provincial decider.

Admittedly, Tyrone did have Donegal under a degree of pressure in the second half in the semi-final - which was certainly not the case in the Ulster final - although anything other than a victory for Declan Bonner's side that day would have represented a travesty.

Media playback is not supported on this device Tyrone one team Cavan wanted to avoid - McGinley

For his part, former Tyrone star Enda McGinley believes the Red Hands will prove too strong for the Breffni men.

"The speed of their movement, the crispness of their attacking [against Kildare] was exceptionally impressive. OK...Kildare are not going as well this year as last but it was a really, really creditable performance by Tyrone and they did send out a bit of a warning to everybody else.

"Bouncing back from the Ulster Final defeat by Donegal will be difficult [for Cavan].

"It's a difficult challenge for Mickey Graham to get those players up to the level whereas Tyrone are coming in having got over the loss and the disappointment from the Donegal game.

"Tyrone have built momentum again so the ball is really in Tyrone's court and you would have to fancy them to come through."

McGinley says Cathal McShane is important to Tyrone's game plan

Tyrone won't be over-confident - McGinley

And while Tyrone, beaten All-Ireland finalists last September, are being tipped by nearly all pundits to win Saturday's game, McGinley does not believe that over-confidence will be a danger for the Red Hands.

"The complacency thing after that loss against Donegal should be minimal at most.

"Those players will have heard all the criticism and all the wee things that were said after the defeat by Donegal and they will not have forgotten about that."

McGinley believes Tyrone's game plan has evolved into a mix of their traditional counter-attacking game allied to a long-ball outlet which full-forward Cathal McShane is now offering them.

"Mickey Harte has obviously felt they are going back to a style the players are much more comfortable with. It's certainly hard looking at their Kildare performance to fault them for that.

"I think it is slightly different because they have the added ingredient of Cathal McShane now at full-forward which does change the effectiveness and their options quite a bit from previously where they were trying to hit the likes of Mark Bradley inside.

"There's no point trying to force a team to play something that maybe their skill set isn't set out for. They seem very capable and confident in their current set-up."

Galway and Mayo in Limerick battle

A Connacht derby between Galway and Mayo is the pick of the other fourth-round matches with Meath going up against Clare and Cork taking on Laois.

The contest between Cork and Laois will also be held on Saturday at 17:00 BST at Semple Stadium in Thurles, while Galway and Mayo will meet later that evening at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick (19:00) after the counties could not agree to a coin toss for home advantage.

On Sunday, O'Moore Park in Portlaoise will host the match between Meath and Clare from 14:00 BST.

All-Ireland Qualifiers - Saturday, 6 July Cavan v Tyrone Clones, 17:00 BST Cork v Laois Thurles, 17:00 BST Galway v Mayo Limerick, 19:00 BST