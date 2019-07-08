All-Ireland Super 8s: Red Hands need to remain in 'must win' mode, says manager Mickey Harte

Tyrone beat Ulster finalists Cavan to secure their return to the All-Ireland Super 8s

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte says there is still no room for error as his side prepares for their All-Ireland Super 8s opener against Roscommon on Saturday.

An Ulster semi-final loss to Donegal sent Tyrone through the back-door route to reach the last eight where they will face All-Ireland champions Dublin.

The Red Hands had to beat Cavan, Kildare and Longford in the qualifiers to extend their season into August.

"We had to roll up our sleeves after the Donegal game," said Harte.

"We had to get back on the horse, so to speak, and try and put together a good run of games."

As well as Dublin and Roscommon, Tyrone will also face beaten Munster finalists Cork in Group One of the Super 8s as they attempt to improve on last season, when they also had to negotiate the qualifier draw before eventually progressing to the All-Ireland final.

"We'd never choose to be in the qualifiers but we've happened to have found ourselves there more often than we'd want to but we've really made good of them most of the time," Harte acknowledged ahead of their visit to face Connacht champions Roscommon.

Tyrone hope to appeal against Peter Harte's one-match ban for picking up three black cards in the Championship

The Red Hands boss added: "Every day we went out there your neck was on your line and any of the last three games could have been the end of the season.

"The fact that we've got over Cavan means that we have at least three more games to play but we really need to be ready for the next game, against Roscommon in Hyde Park.

"That's really going to be a winner-takes-all game because if you lose any of these games early on, with Dublin looming in the last game, then that doesn't bode well for qualification."

Tyrone will hope to have Peter Harte available for the opening round of the Super 8s after lodging an appeal against the forward's one-match suspension for a third black card during this year's Championship.

Wing-back Tiernan McCann is also hoping to be available for the match against Roscommon as he continues his recovery from a calf injury that has prevented him from taking a full part in training.