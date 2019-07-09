Super 8s: Jamie Brennan staying grounded after shining in Ulster

Brennan scored Donegal's goal in the Ulster Championship final

Donegal's Jamie Brennan says he is not dwelling on his recent performances as the Ulster champions prepare to begin their Super 8s campaign.

The forward enjoyed an outstanding provincial championship, catching the eye with goals in both the semi-final and final.

"I've been given the opportunity to express myself," the 22-year-old said.

"I'm not looking into the form too much, I'm just going with each game."

Donegal stormed to their second consecutive Ulster title with a one-sided win over Cavan after comprehensively beating Fermanagh and last year's All-Ireland finalists Tyrone.

Brennan was perhaps the stand-out player as Donegal's relentless attack got the better of their opposition.

"Jamie has bulked up now, he has gotten much stronger since he came into the senior set-up," said manager Declan Bonner.

"Maybe he has not always played this well so consistently but in the last two years he has been outstanding."

"For us as a forward line it is about interchanging and playing as a team," said Brennan, who scored 2-11 in the Championship.

"You have Patrick (McBrearty) and Michael (Murphy) there taking up plenty of space too, so their eyes might be taken off me which gives me a wee bit of extra room."

McBrearty, Murphy and Brennan have led Donegal's attack brilliantly so far this season

While All-Ireland winners Murphy and McBrearty have carried Donegal's main attacking threat in recent years, the emergence of a number of young players has added an extra dimension to their attack.

Having failed to make it out of the Super 8s last season, most onlookers believe the Tir Chonaill men to be better placed to go deep in this year's Championship.

"They have come through a couple of tough years too which people maybe forget," said captain Murphy.

"We were transitioning massively and for them to come into that and go through the tough times has really stood to them.

"To see them put it together now on a really consistent basis is brilliant and they are very deserving of that.

"Inter-county football and the nature of the beast means that you have to go back and do it all again the next time."

Declan Bonner's side welcome Meath to Ballybofey on Sunday before taking on Munster champions Kerry in Croke Park a week later.

They finish their Group One campaign with a tricky trip to MacHale Park to face Mayo.