Super 8s: Bonner pleased to get rid of 'rustiness' ahead of Kerry clash at Croke

Bonner's side have won back-to-back Ulster titles

Supers 8s: Donegal v Kerry Venue: Croke Park Date: Sunday, 21 July Throw-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has called for an improvement in his side's performance when they take on Kerry at Croke Park on Sunday.

The Ulster champions opened their Super 8s campaign with a hard-fought 2-19 to 1-13 win at home to Meath last weekend.

It was Donegal's first outing since beating Cavan in the Ulster final on 23 June and Bonner believes his players will benefit from the return to action.

"It was three weeks since we played and we had some rustiness," he said.

"But I think that game will have brought us back to where we were and it sets us up nicely for going to Croke Park.

"Meath created a number of chances against us and there is no doubt about it, we'll have to get better, not just without the ball but with the ball as well."

Kerry also won their opening Super 8s match, securing a convincing 1-22 to 0-15 home win over Mayo, and know that victory over Donegal would all but assure them of a place in the semi-finals.

Oisin Gallen scored a goal in Donegal's win over Kerry

Bonner, who this week lost Eoghan Ban Gallagher for the season to a broken ankle, is predicting an exciting encounter against the Kingdom, but is confident his side have enough firepower to win.

"It makes for a fascinating match as Kerry have some of the best forwards in the country but we fancy ourselves going forward against most teams," he continued.

"It was vital for us to get off to a winning start against Meath and now we head down to Croke Park in good spirits."

Bonner was also very enthusiastic about the match against Kerry taking place at the GAA headquarters as part of a double-header that includes Mayo's match against Meath.

"There is no doubt that Croke Park is where we want to be and there will be a big crowd there for the double-header on Sunday," he added.

"We were there for the league final earlier on this season and played Dublin a few times there last year. There is no better place to be."