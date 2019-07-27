All-Ireland Women's Senior Football: Donegal women out after Mayo defeat

Sarah Rowe hit nine points for Mayo in Tullamore

Ulster champions Donegal's All-Ireland Women's Football hopes are over after they were beaten 1-22 to 3-12 by Mayo in Tullamore on Saturday.

The full-forward line of Grace Kelly, Rachel Kearns and Sarah Rowe notched a combined 1-20 for Mayo.

Karen Guthrie hit 2-4 for Donegal with Geraldine McLaughlin contributing 1-6.

Donegal led 2-6 to 0-10 at half-time but Mayo fought back to clinch a win which saw the Ulster champions pipped for a quarter-finals place by Tyrone.

Guthrie notched Donegal's first goal in the 11th minute as a couple of McLaughlin scores added to their lead but unanswered efforts from Kelly (two), Kearns (two) and Rowe got Mayo back in touch.

However, McLaughlin's goal, after Mayo keeper Aisling Tarpey had been caught out of position, enabled Donegal to go in two ahead at the interval.

Consecutive points for Guthrie and McLaughlin seemed to have Donegal in control but a resilient Mayo turned the tables on their opponents with a powerful scoring blitz.

Kelly (three) and Rowe (two) bolstered their personal tallies and even though Guthrie interrupted this scoring sequence at the far end, Donegal couldn't halt the momentum of a rampant Mayo.

A Rowe free restored their advantage on 43 minutes and with Kelly and Kearns proving to be constant thorns in Donegal's side, they moved five points clear at 0-21 to 2-10 inside the closing quarter.

Kearns' palmed finish extended Mayo's lead before Guthrie pounced for her second goal in the dying stages.

A square ball denied Guthrie a hat-trick with two minutes remaining on the clock and that effectively ended Donegal's Brendan Martin Cup hopes for 2019.

Also on Saturday, reigning champions Dublin hammered Monaghan 3-20 to 0-4 at Parnell Park.

Sinead Aherne hit 1-11 for the Dubs with substitute Caoimhe O'Connor notching the two other goals for the champions who will face either Kerry or Westmeath in the last eight next weekend.