All-Ireland Women's SFC: Armagh stun Cork 4-9 to 3-11 to reach last eight

Caroline O'Hanlon was back in action for Armagh following her World Cup netball commitments

Armagh earned a shock 4-9 to 3-11 win over Cork to reach the All-Ireland Women's Senior Football quarter-finals.

After defeat by Cavan two weeks ago, Armagh were rank outsiders but Caroline O'Hanlon's return proved crucial.

Rhona Ni Bhuachalla's goal put Cork 1-5 to 0-4 ahead at half-time but O'Hanlon netted as Armagh moved ahead.

Goals from Blaithin Mackin, Kelly Mallon and Mairead Watters increased the margin to 10 and while Cork hit a late unanswered 2-3, Armagh held on.

Despite their defeat in Tullamore, Cork qualify for the last eight as Group One winners but Armagh join neighbours Tyrone in the quarter-finals after this remarkable victory.

It was also a special day for the four Marley sisters who started for Armagh with Sarah, Niamh, Caoimhe (Morgan) and Catherine playing key roles in a famous win.

Ni Bhuachalla lashed in Cork's first goal with an unstoppable 12th-minute shot but points from sisters Blaithin and Aimee Mackin kept Armagh in touch at only four down at the interval.

While Ciara O'Sullivan's sin-binning left the Ulster outfit with a numerical advantage on the restart, they were forced to replace attacking lynchpin Aimee Mackin through injury.

Midfielder O'Hanlon, who missed the defeat by Cavan because of her World Cup netball commitments, blasted to the roof of the net after the break and quickly followed with a left-footed point to move Armagh ahead for the first time.

Their incredible turnaround continued when Blaithin Mackin bagged a superb individual goal and then Kelly Mallon and Mairead Watters also found the net in a blistering spell to open up an astonishing 10-point lead on 47 minutes.

The indomitable spirit of this Cork side was on display in the remaining moments, however, as they hit back.

Maire O'Callaghan and Libby Coppinger both found the net to reduce the Leeside deficit, while points for Finn and substitute Eimear Scally and Doireann O'Sullivan's fifth of the afternoon cut the gap to the minimum.

Another famous Cork comeback appeared on the cards at this stage, but Armagh dug deep in an exciting finish to claim the win and a place in the quarter-finals.