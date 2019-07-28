All-Ireland SHC: Tipperary defeat Wexford 1-28 to 3-20 in stunning semi-final

The sides were level 10 times at Croke Park

Tipperary will meet Kilkenny in the All Ireland Hurling Final after overcoming Wexford despite playing 30 minutes with 14 men in an epic semi-final.

Three injury-time points sealed a remarkable win for Tipp in a game in which the sides were level 10 times.

Seamus Callanan and Conor McDonald exchanged first half goals before John McGrath was dismissed after 45 minutes.

Lee Chin and McDonald goals had Wexford ahead but Tipp's key men came to the fore to overturn the deficit in Dublin.

More to follow.