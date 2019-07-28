All-Ireland Minor Football quarter-final: Tyrone beaten by champions Kerry

Kerry are aiming for a sixth straight All-Ireland Football minor title

Tyrone's All-Ireland minor football championship run came to an end as champions Kerry earned a 1-12 to 0-9 quarter-final win at Tullamore.

The Red Hands led 0-6 to 0-3 at half-time but Kerry got on terms after the break before Emmet O'Shea's goal moved them into a three-point lead.

Micheal McCann's straight red card and midfielder Michael McGleenan's black card were further blows for Tyrone.

Kerry's win sets up a semi-final against Galway.

Tyrone's superb defensive display in the first half threatened to unhinge the Kingdom.

However, the class of the champions came to the fore after the break, and the Red Hands had no answer as Kerry extended their remarkable winning run at minor level to 34 games, as they chase a sixth straight title.

Kerry's early efforts were frustrated by the tigerish tackling of a Tyrone defence that forced a string of turnovers.

After Luke Donnelly's opening score, his further free and a Mark Devlin point left Tyrone 0-3 to 0-1 ahead as McGleenan's midfield power was driving the Red Hands forward.

Goalkeeper Devon Burns came to Kerry's rescue twice, first deflecting a Donnelly screamer over the bar, before stopping Conor Cuddy's effort, with Devlin converting the resultant '45 for a 0-5 to 0-2 lead.

Fullerton added another, and the first half had slipped into stoppage time when Dylan Geaney scored the Kingdom's first point from play, and they went in at the break trailing by 0-6 to 0-3.

But Kerry turned up the tempo, with Jack O'Connor on target twice within three minutes of the restart before Geaney's creativity set up O'Shea to narrow the gap to a single point on 40 minutes.

After Eoghan O'Sullivan levelled the contest, substitute Joseph Linehan and Gearoid Hassett combined for O'Shea to finish from close range past Fintan Coney.

Tyrone's unravelling challenge suffered a further double blow when full back Micheal McCann received a straight red card, and midfielder Michael McGleenan picked up a black.