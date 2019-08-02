Super 8s: Donegal have moved past 2018 failure says Declan Bonner

Donegal drew with Kerry in the most entertaining game of this year's Super 8s

Super 8s: Mayo v Donegal Venue: MacHale Park, Castlebar Date: Saturday, 3 August Thrown-in: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Donegal boss Declan Bonner says his side are not haunted by last year's defeat by Tyrone as they seek to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals for the first time in five years.

The Ulster champions are in an identical position to 2018, knowing a win over Mayo in their final Super 8s game will take them into the last four.

12 months ago Donegal crashed out against the Red Hands in Ballybofey.

They currently sit second behind Kerry in Group One.

Bonner's side were outscored 2-7 to 0-2 in the final 28 minutes against Tyrone as their provincial rivals came from behind to claim the final semi-final spot.

"We were within 10 or 15 minutes of reaching an All-Ireland semi-final and we did not see it out," reflected Bonner.

"We have an opportunity this year to go one step further this year and that has been the challenge.

"I am not going to say we did not mention it at the start of the year, we did. But did we dwell on it too long? No."

Donegal have again impressed this year, storming to a second consecutive provincial title before playing their part in a hugely entertaining draw with Kerry two weeks ago.

Mayo's win over Meath reignited their semi-final hopes

By contrast, Mayo have spluttered their way through the Championship but remain in semi-final contention thanks to their win over Meath.

An interesting sub-plot to Saturday's winner-takes-all meeting in Castlebar is the return of former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford, who is now part of Bonner's coaching staff.

Rochford stepped down as Mayo boss last year having guided the county to two All-Ireland finals.

"He has come in and done a brilliant job," said Bonner.

"Yeah, he knows Mayo, he knows the players but our end of it won't change in terms of how we will approach it, how we are going to play it.

"The way the modern game is anyway, there is very little that (manager) James Horan or the Mayo backroom team don't know about Donegal because they have seen them often enough now. "

Bonner is hopeful that experienced defensive duo Paddy McGrath and Neil McGee will be available having sat out of the Kerry match.

The return of the two 2012 All-Ireland winners would be a significant boost for Donegal, particularly given that the Tir Chonaill men will be without half-back Eoghan Ban Gallagher, whose season came to a premature end after suffering a broken ankle last month.