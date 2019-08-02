Super 8s: Harte set to ring changes for Dubs game

Dublin pair Jonny Cooper and Cian O'Connor close in on Tyrone's Niall Sludden

Super 8s: Tyrone v Dublin Venue: Healy Park, Omagh Date: Sunday, 4 August Thrown-in: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and the BBC Sport website

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte is poised to rest players against Dublin with both sides having already qualified for the All-Ireland semi-finals.

The final Super 8s match at Healy Park is a repeat of last year's All-Ireland decider, which the Dubs won to make it four straight Sam Maguire triumphs.

"We've been on the road for the last five weeks - we'll have to see who we can give a rest," said Harte.

"I think we need to do that with some of our players."

He added: "We've been worked harder than Dublin as they have the greater luxury of not playing as many games as ourselves.

"So they might be in a better position to put out all their players on Sunday."

Dubs boss Jim Gavin and Mickey Harte shake hands after the league game in March

Tyrone won the last encounter between the teams in March with a 1-14 to 1-11 victory at Croke Park in the Football League.

"When we played them in March they looked very impressive and very fit," said Dubs manager Jim Gavin.

"Tyrone are an outstanding team with an outstanding manager. Dublin-Tyrone meetings of recent times have always been great games and I don't expect anything different this time."