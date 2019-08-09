All-Ireland semi-final: Tyrone's Meyler hopes resilience will bring glory

Conor Meyler's Tyrone saw off Roscommon and Cork in the Super 8 series

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final: Kerry v Tyrone Venue: Croke Park, Dublin Date: Sunday, 11 August Throw-in: 15:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on Radio Ulster and the BBC Sport website

Conor Meyler is chasing glory, not glamour, in the pursuit of an All-Ireland title with Tyrone this year.

His role in the team is to do a lot of the dirty work while others shine, but it's a job he is happy to accept in the quest for Tyrone's fourth Sam Maguire.

"I don't know what it would be like if you got it, but that winning feeling is what you are chasing," Meyler said.

Tyrone play their fourth All-Ireland SFC semi-final in five years on Sunday against 37-time champions Kerry.

Meyler, 24, has overcome a lot of sporting knock-backs already in his football career, which would make an All-Ireland title all the more meaningful.

It was one disappointment after another at underage level, forced to play with his club Omagh St Enda's Under-16 'B' team while the 'As', managed by his father and former Tyrone star Seanie, won the championship. Athletics and cross-country running kept him going when football did not.

Conor Meyler, Ronan O'Neill and Mark Bradley helped Tyrone beat Cavan in the 2016 Division Two final

After failing to make the MacRory Cup team at Omagh CBS, he remembers checking the Tyrone website desperately searching for his name in a 35-man county minor panel. It wasn't there.

"Not making those teams, the minor team in particular, was a big setback," the Omagh man admits.

"When I talk to children at camps these days about setbacks and resilience, I don't think they fully understand how important it is at a younger age to deal with these things.

"You can look and blame other people and make excuses, this 'victim mentality' that it's everyone else's fault, or you can do something about it yourself. I would be more that way inclined.

"I might not be as talented as some boys, but attention to detail has always been an aspect of my game that is strong.

"I spend a lot of hours studying the opposing players and pre-empting what's going to happen."

Meyler, who finally made a Tyrone team in 2015 winning an All-Ireland Under-21 medal that year before a quick transition to the senior squad, displayed great mental fortitude again last year when he broke his leg in the final Super 8s game against Donegal.

Conor Meyler played for UCD in the 2019 Sigerson Cup

It should have been a season-ender, but he somehow defied the medics' 12-week injury prognosis to return in four, and start last year's All-Ireland final against Dublin.

"If I had fallen short and hurt myself I would have taken that, for the chance to play in an All-Ireland final," he says.

"I was told my season was over but I threw caution to the wind to get back into it.

"I suppose everyone involved knew too that if anybody was going to do whatever it took to get back, it was going to be me."

Tyrone and Kerry have fought out some memorable encounters during Meyler's lifetime.

The 2003 All-Ireland semi-final, the day the term 'puke football' was born, announced Tyrone's arrival as a serious team under Mickey Harte, then in his first year in charge.

The 2005 and 2008 All-Ireland finals provided Tyrone with a new-found status and a team no longer with an inferiority complex when faced with those famous green and gold jerseys. Inspirational days for Meyler.

"I was at all of those games and it was that euphoria of running onto the pitch, in one sense you didn't really know what was going on, you were running around looking around you.

Meyler was on the Omagh team narrowly beaten by Chrissy McKaigue's Slaughtneil in the 2014 Ulster Club final

"I still have those memories, that is what you are always chasing, chasing that sort of feeling.

"It's not the most glamorous role maybe that I play and you don't get the plaudits others get, but the dream is to be standing in Croke Park when the final whistle blows on All-Ireland final day and you're victorious."

He was only 20 with a handful of senior games behind him when Tyrone last faced Kerry in an All-Ireland semi-final in 2015.

Meyler and his former Under-21 team-mates Padraig Hampsey, Frank Burns, Kieran McGeary and Cathal McShane now provide essential leadership and experience, and appear a little further down the road in terms of their development than a young, but precociously talented Kerry side.

"We're at a nice age now, but I don't think experience will be the reason for one team winning or not on Sunday," he says.

"It's a double edged sword. Those boys are playing without fear and that's definitely something that could benefit them as well.

"They're elusive and it's hard to know what they're going to do next. You can set up whatever way you want, but their transition to the forward line is class.

"It will come down to small percentages, I can't see either team coming out by an awful lot."