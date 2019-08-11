All-Ireland semi-final: Kerry fight back to beat Tyrone at Croke Park

Kerry's Adrian Spillane is held off by Red Hands forward Cathal McShane at Croke Park
Tyrone let slip a four-point lead at the break as Kerry came back to secure a 1-18 to 0-18 win in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

Three points from the impressive Cathal McShane helped the Ulster side into a 0-9 to 0-5 half-time advantage.

It all changed in the second half with Stephen O'Brien's goal putting the Kingdom in front as they seized control to clinch a three-point victory.

Kerry will meet champions Dublin in the 1 September decider.

