Martin Clarke: Low attendances are a worrying trend and need to be addressed

When I was playing Australian rules football in Melbourne, the attendances in the Australian Football League were among the highest in world sport.

We averaged 70,000 fans at our games, home and away, while I was playing for Collingwood. The stadiums were always packed, with women, children and working families all enjoying the matches.

I couldn't help my mind drifting back to those days as I watched Sunday's All-Ireland semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park.

As little as 33,848 people watched from the stands of the GAA's Dublin headquarters as the Kingdom produced a brilliant second-half comeback to beat the Red Hands by three points in the second last-four tie of the weekend.

It must be one of the lowest crowds at a championship semi-final in recent years and I actually had to do a double take when I first heard the figure announced as it was that low.

The problem is that low attendances are becoming a trend and not an anomaly. and there are probably a number of reasons for it, some of which are largely reflective of modern society.

The convenience of sitting and enjoying the game from the comfort of your own sofa is a very appealing one for a lot of people these days as the desire to be at the ground declines.

I also believe that the style of football being played puts some people off, with many believing that there is not enough attacking play and that Dublin are just far too good.

It's not a great message at all to be sending out about our game if two of our biggest teams cannot fill half the stadium and I'm sure the GAA will want to do something about it.

One thing they can do is bring the prices down. The price to see my matches in Australia was not much more than £10 and that was a major factor in the crowds being so good.

As we discussed, of course, there are a number of other challenges in attracting bigger crowds, but reducing prices would certainly be a major step.

Tyrone didn't do much wrong

There's no doubt that the Tyrone players will be hurting today. That hurt may take a long time to shift as the start of the next county season will feel like a long time away.

Having come so close so many times recently, they'll be wondering in their head 'are we getting closer or are we getting further away?'.

It will be tough because they are winning most of their games comfortably, but they are just coming up short when they come to play the top two or three teams.

They had a couple of wides early in the second half on Sunday which they should have done better with, but to be honest they really didn't do an awful lot wrong.

Some of their tactical play and execution was magnificent in the first half, when they were totally dominant. In fact the first half played out exactly how I imagined and how I am sure Mickey Harte would have planned.

It was reminiscent of the famous 2003 game as they were swarming Kerry, taking out their best players, breaking at speed and hitting the scoreboard as well.

There was only going to be one winner at the break but in the second half Kerry just came out and started becoming unbelievably efficient in front of goal. Every shot they took, even if it was a 50-50 chance at best, landed and that was the key.

The goal then from Stephen O'Brien was a killer blow but, while Tyrone will be hurting, there will be no regret.

There was also a major positive in Cathal McShane who was outstanding all match and must be a great shout for player of the year.

It will be Dublin's final

Watching the first half of Dublin's semi-final win against Mayo on Saturday in isolation, you could be forgiven for thinking that Jim Gavin's side were finally getting exposed.

But then they settled themselves at half-time and came out and swatted Mayo aside after the break. Those first 10 minutes of the second half were something else.

Their professionalism, system of play, mental strength and ruthlessness were all so impressive.

They are so good at absorbing the best that the opposition have to throw at them and then imposing themselves on the game. Kerry have a lot of dangerous players but Dublin will go after them and I really can't see anything other than a convincing Dublin victory in the final.

I think they will be delighted to be playing Kerry and not Tyrone in the decider, even though they beat Tyrone in last year's final, as they will be able to find gaps in the Kerry defence.