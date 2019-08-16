All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final: Kilkenny face Tipperary in Croke Park decider

Seamus Callanan has hit a remarkable seven goals for Tipperary in this year's championship

Hurling aristocrats Kilkenny face Tipperary in their fifth All-Ireland Final meeting of the decade on Sunday at Croke Park.

The Cats' return to form under legendary manager Brian Cody has surprised some this season.

Their campaign has included defeats by Galway and Wexford but they regrouped in stunning style with wins over Cork and holders Limerick last time out.

Tipp also dusted themselves down after a Munster Final trouncing by Limerick.

Liam Sheedy's beat Dublin's surprise conquerors Laois in the All-Ireland quarter-finals before breaking Davy Fitzgerald and Wexford's hearts in a stunning 14-man semi-final success.

Wexford seemed certain winners as they moved five clear following John McGrath's dismissal shortly after the break but with Noel McGrath and John O'Dwyer leading the charge, Tipp fought back to clinch an epic victory.

Full-forward Seamus Callanan has had another of his remarkable championship seasons for Tipp having accumulated a 7-16 tally to date while the Maher brothers Padraic and Ronan have also had outstanding summers.

Skipper TJ Reid's has spearheaded Kilkenny's campaign, which has included his free-taking, with Colin Fennelly's return to form also central to the Cats' renaissance.

With the redoubtable Richie Hogan, Walter Walsh and John Donnelly also having impressive campaigns, the Cats look to have plenty of scoring options and that might just prove the difference between the sides.

Kilkenny will hope that their ferocious tackling and suffocating style could unhinge a Tipperary style that employs a more open and flowing method of play.

Tipperary beat Kilkenny in the 2010 and 2016 deciders with Kilkenny defeating the Premier County in 2011 and 2014 - after a replay.

Tipp's 2016 triumph was their last Liam McCarthy Cup success with the Cats seeking a first title since the 2015 victory over Galway.

Kilkenny have won a record 36 titles while Tipperary will be aiming for a 28th title.