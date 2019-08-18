Monaghan secure Senior status with convincing play-off win over Westmeath

Cora Courtney was an influential figure for Monaghan Ladies

Monaghan secured their Senior status with a convincing 3-18 to 1-10 win over Westmeath in the All-Ireland SFC Relegation Play-off Final in Dunleer.

A towering display from Louise Kerley at full-forward saw her contribute 1-11 to her side's tally and the returning Cora Courtney was superb throughout.

Monaghan's better use of the wind in the opening half saw them pull 12 points clear at half-time.

Despite playing with 12 players at one stage they held on to win easily.

Monaghan had two players sin-binned and Abbie McCarey received a red card.

Cora Courtney was on target for the Ulster side but after Leanne Slevin got Westmeath up and running, her side hit the next two scores to claim a 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

With Kerley finding her range with four quick points, Monaghan continued to build their lead, and during their most dominant period Niall Treanor's side scored seven points in a row in a devastating nine-point turnaround.

Such was the strength of the wind Westmeath failed to get the ball out of their half at times, but Slevin pulled one back for the midlanders to make it 0-8 to 0-4.

But that was as good as it got for Sean Finnegan's side, while Sarah Dolan picked up a yellow card meaning they would end the half with 14 players.

With that numerical advantage Monaghan kicked on and scored 1-5 without reply before half-time including Kerley's palmed goal, which gave them a 1-13 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

Monaghan were quick out of the blocks in the second period too, with a goal from midfielder Jennifer Duffy in the second minute of the half putting them 15 points clear.

There were some moments of frustration for Monaghan who had Duffy and Courtney sin-binned before McCarey's red in the closing stages, but Westmeath also finished with 13 players following red cards for Johanna Maher and Sarah Dolan.

With space appearing all over the field Westmeath continued to fight for their senior status and a goal from Anna Jones trimmed their deficit, but it was too late to haul in Monaghan who will play senior football again in 2020.

Scorers -Monaghan: L Kerley 1-11 (9f), C Treanor 1-1, J Duffy 1-0, C Courtney 0-2, R Courtney, C McAnespie 0-1, C McBride 0-1, A McCarey 0-1.

Westmeath: L Slevin 0-7 (6f), A Jones 1-1, L McCartan 0-1 G Halligan 0-1.

Monaghan: N McGuirk; H McSkane, S Boyd, A McAnespie; C Courtney, E Woods, N Kerr; A McCarey, J Duffy; R Courtney, E McAnespie, C McBride; C McAnespie, L Kerley, C Treanor. Subs: M Monaghan for McBride (39), B Tierney for Kerr (44), H Sherlock for Treanor (59), R Hughes for Woods (60).

Westmeath: L McCormack; L Power, J Rogers, R Dillon; V Carr, K McDermott, N Feery; F Claffey, MA Foley; J Maher, S Dolan, A Jones; K Hegarty, L Slevin, A Dolan. Subs: L Brennan for A Dolan (h-t), G Halligan for Hegarty (41), L McCartan for Carr (41), E Kelly for Power (51), Hegarty for Claffey (60).