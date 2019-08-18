All-Ireland SHC final: Tipperary defeat Kilkenny 3-25 to 0-20 at Croke Park

From the section

Captain Seamus Callanan's goals have been instrumental in Tipperary's run to the title

Tipperary stormed to their 28th All-Ireland senior hurling title with a 14 point win over 14-man Kilkenny at Croke Park.

Richie Hogan's 33rd minute dismissal proved to be a pivotal moment with Tipp capitalising on their advantage to dominate the second half.

Goals came from Niall O'Meara, Seamus Callanan and John O'Dwyer.

Kilkenny, with more SHC titles than any other county, have not lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2015.

More to follow.