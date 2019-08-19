Stephen O'Neill leaves Tyrone's football manager team after two-season stint

Tyrone reverted to a counter-attacking style after this summer's Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal

Stephen O'Neill has left Mickey Harte's Tyrone football management team after a two-season stint.

The former All-Star and Footballer of the Year joined Harte's backroom staff in early 2018 as forwards coach.

A Tyrone statement on Monday said the management thanked O'Neill for his "commitment and service".

The statement added that O'Neill had informed Harte and the Tyrone players over the weekend of his decision to step down.

O'Neill becomes the second member of the management team to exit the management team in recent weeks after strength and conditioning coach Peter Donnelly was appointed to a role with Ulster Rugby.

During O'Neill's stint with the Tyrone management, the team adopted a more direct and attacking approach for a time this year before reverting to their more familiar counter-attack game following the Ulster semi-final defeat by Donegal.

Tyrone regrouped to reach the All-Ireland semi-finals but lost a four-point half-time lead as Kerry triumphed 1-18 to 0-18 as the Red Hands were unable to match their feat of reaching last year's decider.