All-Ireland final: Revisiting 5 Dublin-Kerry championship classics before Croke Park decider

Diarmuid Connolly celebrates scoring a late point to down Kerry in the 2013 All-Ireland semi-final

It's fitting that Kerry are left to stop Dublin in their quest for footballing immortality.

After all, it's the Kingdom the Dubs are trying to eclipse. On Sunday, Jim Gavin's men can do what Kerry never could; win a fifth successive All-Ireland Football Championship.

Kerry clinched four in a row on two separate occasions (1929-32 and 1978-81). The Green and Gold agonisingly missed out on their fifth in '82 when Seamus Darby's late goal won it for Offaly.

This year, Kerry's task is to make sure Dublin don't reach such unprecedented heights.

Over the years, the two counties have played out some thrilling contests, games that have shaped football's fiercest rivalry.

Ahead of Sunday's Croke Park showpiece, we revisit five of the greatest Dublin-Kerry championship tussles.

Dublin 3-12 Kerry 1-13 (Semi-final, 21 Aug 1977)

Considered by many as the greatest game in modern history, a late Dublin charge shattered Kerry hearts at the end of an engrossing semi-final.

It was the trilogy blockbuster everyone wanted after their encounters in the '75 and '76 finals (Kerry won in '75 before Dublin reclaimed the Sam Maguire a year later) - and it did not disappoint.

Kerry were in good shape at half-time thanks to Sean Walsh's goal before a resilient Dublin seized the initiative in the second period, with John McCarthy's green flag bringing them level.

David Clifford will be part of a young Kerry forward line trying to crush Dublin's quest for a fifth straight title

From there, points were exchanged before Dublin assumed command, with late goals by David Hickey and the brilliant Bernard Brogan sealing a five-point win for the Dubs.

Kerry 5-11 Dublin 0-9 (Final, 24 September 1978)

A year later, Kerry exacted revenge in merciless, record-smashing fashion, decimating treble-chasing Dublin after an awesome show of power in the '78 decider.

Those hoping for a repeat of the previous year's ding-dong battle were left disappointed, but others marvelled at the sheer brilliance of the Kerrymen, who claimed the first of their four-in-a-row under Mick O'Dwyer.

Kerry's full-forward line of Mike Sheehy, Eoin Liston and John Egan devastated Dublin; Sheehy scored a controversial chip over Dub goalkeeper Paddy Cullen from a free before 'Bomber' Liston drilled home three goals en route to a stunning 17-point win.

Kerry proved too strong for Dublin in '79, too, with Sheehy scoring 2-6 in another headline-grabbing performance.

Dublin 1-12 Kerry 1-11 (Final, 18 September 2011)

It was a game which captured everything that is great about the Dublin-Kerry rivalry, a showpiece chock full of drama, excitement and, of course, a finale for the ages.

After Dublin's strong start, a cracking Colm Cooper goal swung momentum in Kerry's favour. However, inspired by a defiant Bernard Brogan Jr - who scored three points in the first-half - Dublin were a point up at the break.

An experienced Kingdom outfit looked odds-on to break Dublin hearts when Cooper clipped over the bar to establish a four-point lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Kerry forward Colm Cooper celebrates his goal in the 2011 final

But spurred on by the desire to end their 16-year wait for the Sam Maguire, Dublin simply would not fold. Substitute Kevin McManamon rounded Kerry 'keeper Brendan Kealy to goal and reduce the deficit to just a single point.

After scores from Kevin Nolan and Brogan, Kieran Donaghy levelled for Kerry before Stephen Cluxton capped a breathless finish, sending his free-kick over the bar to clinch Dublin's 23rd title in a heart-stopping climax.

Dublin 3-18 Kerry 3-11 (Semi-final, 1 September 2013)

There may have been seven points between them by the end but, for the majority of this goal-filled thriller, there was little to separate the two foes.

Kerry roared into a five-point lead after goals by James O'Donoghue and Donnchadh Walsh only for Dublin to hit straight back when Paul Mannion punched Diarmuid Connolly's effort into the net.

O'Donoghue's penalty helped put Kerry 3-5 to 1-9 ahead at the end of a scintillating first-half. To both teams' credit, they maintained that white-hot intensity throughout the second period, Kerry knocking over three of the next four points before Dublin rattled off five points in succession to go four clear.

And it was Kerry who blinked after a world-class shootout as McManamon and Eoghan O'Gara struck late goals to put Gavin's men into their second final in three years, where they saw off Mayo.

Kerry's Tomas O Se battles with Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly during the 2013 semi-final

Dublin 0-22 Kerry 2-14 (Semi-final, 28 August 2016)

Another match, another dose of late heartache for Kerry. The Dubs were favourites heading into this semi-final but a run of 2-4 without reply powered Eamonn Fitzmaurice's Munster champions into a five-point lead at the break.

Gavin's men refused to panic, however, and came roaring back at the Kerrymen after the restart, with six points to Kerry's one to level the scores.

McManamon converted a late point and, while Stephen O'Brien equalised, Eoghan O'Gara and Diarmuid Connolly struck in injury-time to send Dublin into their fourth final in six years and leave Kerry looking to the skies in disbelief once again having been vanquished at the end of yet another absorbing clash between the great rivals.

The overwhelming consensus is that Dublin simply cannot be stopped. That may well turn out to be the case but, if it does, let's just hope Sunday's game can be considered alongside the other classics that have lit up this great rivalry.