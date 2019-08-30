Seamus McEnaney set to be new Monaghan boss

Seamus McEnaney is set to take charge of the Farney senior team

Seamus McEnaney is poised to take over from Malachy O'Rourke as manager of the Monaghan senior football team.

The Monaghan native will be returning for a second spell in charge of the Farney side after stepping down from the job nine years ago.

McEnaney has managed Monaghan youth sides and the Meath and Wexford senior teams.

O'Rourke resigned as manager in July after Monaghan's defeat by Armagh in the All-Ireland qualifiers.

The Fermanagh man, who led Monaghan to two Ulster Championship titles, left after seven years at the helm.