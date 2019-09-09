Derry SFC: Holders Eoghan Rua out after defeat by Magherafelt

Magherafelt goal hero Emmett McGuckin is playing Irish League Football for Coleraine this season

Holders Eoghan Rua exited from the Derry Football Championship after a one-point defeat by Magherafelt while Bellaghy are also out.

A late Emmett McGuckin goal helped Magherfelt beat the Coleraine men 1-8 to 0-10 at Owenbeg.

Despite suffering league relegation after failing to win a game, Banagher shocked Bellaghy 3-12 to 3-9.

Slaughtneil, Glen, Ballinascreen, Glenullin, Swatragh, Ballinderry and Lavey also reached the last eight.

Goals from Karl McKaigue and Se McGuigan helped Slaughtneil beat Newbridge 2-11 to 1-6 while Glen defeated Loup 1-14 to 1-10 despite having Oisin Hegarty sent off in the first half.

Goals from Benny Heron and Shane Mulgrew helped Ballinascreen ease past Kilrea 2-14 to 0-9 with Swatragh hammering Glenullin 3-12 to 0-11 and Ballinderry earning an even more comprehensive victory as they crushed Dungiven 6-18 to 1-14.

Holders Cargin and their old rivals St Gall's progressed to the Antrim SFC semi-finals but last year's beaten finalists Creggan bowed out after a 1-13 to 0-11 defeat by Lamh Dhearg.

Tyrone champions Coalisland are safely into the last eight in the Red Hand County after a 1-14 to 0-12 win over Edendork.

Killyclogher will be Coalisland's quarter-final opponents after they edged out Donaghmore 2-13 to 1-13 while Clonoe and Trillick also progressed to the last eight.

In the Armagh SFC, holders Crossmaglen booked their quarter-final spot by beating Ballymacnab 3-15 to 2-12 in their Group One game.

Club Results

O'Neills Derry SFC round one

Newbridge 1-6 Slaughtneil 2-11

Ballinderry 6-18 Dungiven 1-14

Glen 1-14 Loup 1-10

Lavey 0-12 Greenlough 0-6

Glenullin 0-11 Swatragh 3-12

Banagher 3-12 Bellaghy 3-9

Magherafelt 1-8 Eoghan Rua 0-10

Kilrea 0-9 Ballinascreen 2-14

LCC Tyrone SFC round One

Trillick 4-12 Dromore 0-7

Moy 0-9 Clonoe 1-17

Ardboe 0-12 Coalisland 1-14

Killyclogher 2-13 Donaghmore 1-13

Northern Switchgear Antrim SFC

Creggan 0-11 Lamh Dhearg 1-13

St Gall's 1-16 Aghagallon 1-9

Cargin 1-14 Rossa 0-12

St John's 1-9 Portglenone 0-12

Cormac Leonard Commercials Armagh SFC

Crossmaglen 3-15 Ballymacnab 2-12

Clann Eireann 1-19 Sarsfields 2-16

Armagh Harps 4-8 Silverbridge 1-19

Granemore 1-9 St Peter's 0-7

Maghery 4-11 Dromintee 0-8

Madden 1-16 Annaghmore 1-11

Killeavy 1-5 Cullyhanna 1-12

Pearse Og 4-18 Culloville 2-11