All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football Final: Fermanagh face Louth in decider

Eimear Smyth has been in tremendous form for Fermanagh this season

Fermanagh will aim for their second All-Ireland Junior Ladies Football title in three season when they face Louth in Sunday's final [11:45 BST]

The Erne women recovered from their Ulster Final defeat by Antrim to beat the Saffrons in the All-Ireland group stages on their way to the decider.

Eimear Smyth hit nine points in the 0-16 to 3-3 semi-final win over London.

But Fermanagh face a tough task at Croke Park against a Louth side beaten by Limerick in last year's decider.

Louth have won the West County Hotel Cup on five occasions with Fermanagh's victory over Derry after a replay two season's ago their only title.

Louth are unbeaten en route to the final, picking up the Leinster title along the way.

April LGFA player of the month Smyth is a player Louth will need to keep a close eye on, and she managed a haul of 0-5, including three pointed frees, when the counties met in Division 4 of the National League in April.

On that occasion, Louth ran out 2-19 to 2-10 winners, and that result, coupled with their excellent Championship form, should fill the Wee County with optimism ahead of this Final.

Fermanagh are not solely reliant on Smyth, of course, as Blaithin Bogue and captain Joanne Doonan are other key players who fuel their attack.

Overall, the Erne women are a nicely-balanced side and facing off against Louth will hold no fear for manager Jonny Garrity and his players.

Kate Flood will lead Louth into action this afternoon, as she did last year, and she was in dominant form against Antrim in the recent semi-final, contributing 2-6 of her side's 3-15 tally.

Antrim were overwhelmed, posting just 1-5 in reply, as Lauren Boyle, Rebecca Carr, Niamh Rice, Michelle McMahon, Eimear Byrne and Susan Byrne also got on the scoresheet.

The junior decider starts a busy afternoon of finals action at Croke Park with Meath then facing Tipperary in the intermediate final [13:45] before the senior clash between three-in-a-row seeking Dublin and Galway [16:00].

Fermanagh: S Murphy; A Maguire, E Murphy, M Flynn; M McGloin, C Murphy, S McQuaid; R O'Reilly, A Flanagan; J Doonan (capt.), L Maguire, D Maguire; A O'Brien, E Smyth, B Bogue.

Louth: U Pearson; E Hand, S Quinn, S McLoughlin; C Nolan, M McMahon, D Osborne; E Byrne, A Byrne; R Carr, S Byrne, A Russell; L Boyle, K Flood (capt.), N Rice.