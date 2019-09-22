Derrygonnelly clinch five-in-a-row in Fermanagh SFC after win over Roslea

Ryan Jones (right) helped Derrygonnelly clinch a fifth successive Fermanagh SFC title

Derrygonnelly secured a fifth successive Fermanagh Football title with a 0-10 to 1-3 win over Roslea.

Sean Quigley missed an early Roslea goal chance but they did move 1-1 to 0-2 up when a long-range Niall Cosgrove shot deceived keeper Odhran McBrien.

However, three Garvan Jones points helped the holders lead 0-6 to 1-1 at half-time at a wet Brewster Park.

Roslea levelled early in the second half but Derrygonnelly hit the closing four points to earn a deserved win.

Man of the match Conall Jones hit the opening point of the match before Fermanagh forward Quigley pulled his goal chance wide in the eighth minute when one expected the net to bulge.

After Quigley levelled, Jones nudged Harps ahead again but Roslea's goal then arrived as Cosgrove's long ball flew in past an unsighted McBrien as Quigley and Tiarnan Daly battled for the ball.

However, Derrygonnelly responded with four straight scores before half-time including Garvan Jones' trio of points.

After Roslea boss Peter McGinnity introduced Fermanagh county player James McMahon and Conor Mulligan at half-time, they did draw level within three minutes of the restart after efforts from play from Brendan Sherlock and John Connolly.

However, Roslea failed to score during the remaining half hour of action as Shane McGullion's lead point on 45 minutes was followed by further scores from Kevin Cassidy, Conall Jones and Aidan McKenna.

Roslea, champions in 2014 before Harps began their unbroken run of success, attempted to attack on numerous occasions in the closing quarter but they were snuffed out by brilliant Derrygonnelly defensive work with Conall Jones, Kevin Cassidy and Shane McGullion particularly prominent.