Lamh Dhearg beat Portglenone 2-8 to 0-9 in second Antrim football semi-final replay

Lamh Dhearg will face Cargin in Sunday's Antrim Senior Football Final after beating Portglenone 2-8 to 0-9 in Monday's second semi-final replay between the sides at Ballymena.

Man-of-the-match Paddy Cunningham scored both goals early in the second half and ended with a tally of 2-4.

The clubs met for a third time after Thursday's replay was halted with the sides level in a free-kicks shoot-out.

Antrim GAA chairman Ciaran McCavana stepped in to call a further replay.

After the game had ended 0-15 to 1-12, both sides had hit 10 shootout points when McCavana came onto the pitch and spoke to both managers before making the decision that the sides should meet again.

Speaking to the BBC on Friday, McCavana cited the players' mental health as an important factor in opting for a second replay.

Portglenone led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break in Monday's game, with the help of two scores from Kieron McKenna and one apiece from Patrick and Ronan Kelly.

Three first-half frees from Cunningham kept his side in touch, with Terry McCrudden adding a late first-half point for Lamh Dhearg.

Lamh Dhearg began the second half strongly with a Conor Murray point from open play, then two goals in the space of four minutes - the fifth and eighth - from Cunningham helped put his team in control at 2-6 to 0-5.

Portglenone failed to register a second-half point until 20 minutes in but frees from Ronan Kelly (3) and Patrick Kelly brought them to within four points.

Murray and Declan Dunne landed two fine scores from play to give the victors some breathing space and they ultimately enjoyed a five-point winning margin by the final whistle.